1 in 5 adults received first Covid-19 vaccination dose

By Menatalla Ibrahim

COVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
The National Vaccination Campaign continues to expand to ensure as many people as possible are safely vaccinated. 

Qatar’s ministry of health announced that nearly 22% of adults – 16 years or above – have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. 

That means that one in five adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the ministry’s statistics.

Authorities also added that seven out of 10 people over 60 years of age have also received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose since the start of Qatar’s National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme. 

In its report, the ministry revealed that 71.6% of people over 60 years of age, 72% of people over 70 years of age, and 71.6% of people over 80 years of age have also received the first dose of vaccination. 

Second vaccination drive-thru opens to accelerate inoculation drive

In the last seven days, 145,696 doses have been administered, increasing the total number of doses to 740,309 since the start of the programme in December. The campaign has seen an increase of more than 10,000 doses administered compared to the previous week.

The campaign was further expanded this week with the opening of a new Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre in Al Wakra.

The facility operates “in the same manner as the Lusail Center”, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.

The new centre is located behind Al Janoub Stadium and will be operating daily from 11am to 10pm. However, the last entrance to get vaccinated is at 9pm. 

“PHCC will notify eligible people if their second dose will be administered at one of the drive-through centres, a primary health centre or Qatar National Convention Centre,” stated the ministry.

Those eligible to receive the second vaccine do not need an appointment to attend the Al Wakra centre, HMC confirmed.

