Tuesday, November 24, 2020
10th Katara traditional dhow festival to kick-off

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Zanzibar will participate in the festival.

Calling all heritage lovers! The 10th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival is set to kick off on December 1st, the Cultural Village Foundation announced. 

Held in Katara, the festival will last for five days and will feature vessels and displays from four countries aside from Qatar; they are, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and Zanzibar.

During the festival, visitors will get to cheer for unique competitions, see traditional marine performances, and take part in several cultural activities and events that reflect the heritage of Qatar’s ancestors. 

“During December and over the span of 5 days, you will thrive to experience a distinctive ambience that will showcase the authentic maritime traditions inspired by Qatar’s past ancestors,” Katara explained on their website.

Hosting the dhow festival allows the country to shed light on the relationship between modern day Qatar and its history and see, and how essential both are shaping Qatari identity and culture. This, in addition to several other events, allows Qatar to revive and preserve its centuries-old maritime heritage.

Festival’s activities include special displays exhibiting the maritime heritage collections from the countries participating, in addition to unique pavilions for traditional handicrafts.

Interested in knowing more about how to make crafts? The festival will also include workshops for making ships and other crafts for the public to enjoy.

In terms of action, heritage marine competitions will also be held on Katara Beach throughout the days of the festival.

Read also: Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival.

Not only that, but the Omani folk troupe is set to give audiences a special artistic performance in the mornings and evenings.

Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Director-General of Katara, highlighted that all precautionary measures to limit the spread of  COVID-19 will be implemented throughout the festival to ensure the safety of participants and visitors. 

Al Sulaiti also noted that the festival is receiving wide attention from researchers and those interested in the region due to its rich heritage aspects that connect strongly with the human to sea relationship. 

