23.3 C
Doha
Friday, February 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

By Doha News Team

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Pixabay]

The Ministry of Public Health said that an 11-year-old has become the latest COVID-19 fatality in Qatar.

An 11-year-old child has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Qatar’s ministry of health confirmed on Friday, amid a surge in infections in the country.

The unidentified child suffered from chronic illness, a statement by the ministry confirmed, noting they were “receiving the necessary medical care”.

The death brings the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Qatar to 250.

It came as health authorities confirmed 398 new cases of COVID-19, the majority of which from local community cases, with just 27 from travellers returning from abroad.

Earlier this week, a source at Hamad Medical Corporation told Doha News some 88% of new cases recorded in the last three weeks have been among Qatari citizens and white collar professionals.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced new health and safety restrictions during a press conference, amid concerns over a rise of cases in the country.

Among the measures, imposed from February 4, is restricting the number of those in the workplace, closing children’s playgrounds and indoor amusement parks, limiting the capacity of indoor sports and fitness areas such as gyms, and banning indoor weddings (unless held at home) while restricting the number of attendees of at home weddings, both indoor and outdoor, to 10 and 15 respectively.

Read also: Qatar imposes new COVID restrictions, but is it enough?

With the more drastic restrictions being imposed on activities that the aforementioned groups participate most in, it is hoped that the rise in numbers will begin to subdue.

Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Khal said that the size of the second wave hitting Qatar is not clear, but taking precautionary decisions and community cooperation will curb the intensity of this wave.

Since the COVID vaccine became available at the end of 2020, Qatar has expanded and continued to employ its campaign in order to successfully fight the pandemic and prevent the spread of the disease.

Prior to the new year, Qatar received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The first group to receive the shots were aged 70 or over, people with chronic illnesses, and frontline workers.

On January 1st, Qatar recorded 208 new cases while at the end of the month, 351 new daily cases were confirmed. The peak was on January 30, with 363 new cases on that day.

According to the Ministry of Public Health [MoPH], Qatar saw an 85% increase in COVID-19 cases being admitted to the hospital in January compared to December.

Despite the concerning numbers, Qatar has had a coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Farah AlSharif - 0
Backlash over the Qatar National Research Fund's decision to award a huge grant to an American professor who had previously made racist comments about...
Read more
COVID-19

I thought I had recovered, then came ‘Long Covid’

Maha El Akoum - 0
Though Covid-19 symptoms can typically recover in two weeks, young, European expat Lisa was among some of the patients that weren't so lucky.  At least...
Read more
News

The Round Up 4 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
The top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp this Thursday: Australia still waiting for report on airport incident How will the new COVID measures impact you Professor who...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

Top Stories

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Qatar 2022

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Top Stories

Scottish court finds woman guilty of indecent behaviour on Qatar Airways...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.