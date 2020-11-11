29 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

13,000 Bangladeshi workers stuck abroad ‘struggling to make ends meet’

By Doha News Team

-

Top Stories
[Pixabay]

With no jobs and no answers, thousands of workers are in limbo.

At least 13,000 workers from Bangladesh are allegedly struggling to re-enter Qatar, demanding action from the government to ensure their return to their workplace, according to a report by The Business Standard [TBS], a Bangladeshi news platform.

TBS stated that the workers cannot go back to their workplaces mainly due to the expiration of their Residency Permit [RP] as well as contentious entry policies that were imposed since the coronavirus pandemic struck Qatar.

“Under the circumstances, the migrant workers in the Middle Eastern country demand that the government take pragmatic steps to ensure their return to workplaces,” the TBS report said.

The Bangladesh-based outlet interviewed several workers stuck abroad, one of whom suggested an employer applied three times for his re-entry permit before it was rejected.

Because of this, he is now unable to enter the country and is on the verge of losing his job.

Similarly, workers across the board are struggling to make ends meet and have been forced into borrowing money and seeking loans.

“I find it quite difficult to make ends meet. Now, I want to return to Qatar through an Exceptional Entry Permit,” said Abdul Mannan, who worked at a restaurant in Qatar.   

According to TBS, Qatar’s Minister of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman said authorities would issue an “Exceptional Entry Permit” for Bangladeshi expats stuck abroad. However, no steps have yet been taken.

Read also: It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

During a meeting held in October between the Qatari Minister and Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Qatar Md Jashim Uddin,the Bengali official provided a list of migrant workers that were awaiting re-entry.

After no progress was made, TBS reported that at least 500 expats formed a human chain to demand a government response to their plight.

“We have been demanding an Entry Permit for the last three months, but our demand falls on deaf ears,” the migrant workers told TBS. “We seek Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to expedite diplomatic efforts with the government of Qatar to extend our iqama (residency permit) limit.” 

EEP complaints

While Qatar has outperformed other countries in its coronavirus management measures, complaints have been raised over the contentious Exceptional Entry Permit (EEP), which many have blamed for their inability to return to their homes and jobs.

This has forced many to lose their jobs while also facing separation from their families, including parents who are unable to see their children.

In August, it was estimated that more than 250,000 residents were abroad and waiting to come back to Qatar, and while some have returned, many have yet to hear back from authorities.

Doha News has previously reached out for a statement from the government regarding the EEP, but got no response.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar Armed Forces inks more than $800mn in contracts with Boeing, Raytheon

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar will receive 36 F-15QA jets as part of the deal. The US Pentagon awarded more than $800mn infrastructure and equipment contracts to Boeing and...
Read more
Opinion

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more
Business

Qatar government debt estimated to fall to 48% of GDP

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar’s general government debt has been estimated to fall to 48% of GDP in 2020 and 43.1% in 2021 from 53.2% in 2019, according...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...
Read more

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.