Wednesday, March 31, 2021
16-year-old Qatar-based violinist wins Gulf music award

By Sana Hussain

Mini DohansCulture

The 16-year-old prodigy played tunes by some of the world’s most famous composers. 

Violinist Tricia NG, from Parkhouse School Doha, won the pan-Gulf music competition for young singers and instrumentalists.

Despite this being her first time participating in the Young Musicians of the Gulf, Tricia was one of eight that made their way to the finals.

She won three rounds by performing pieces by classical composers like Paganini and Tachikovsky, who she rates as her favourite composer. 

“The Young Musicians of the Gulf Competition offers a unique opportunity in the region to compete against my peers. It feels good – I was really shocked because all the competitors were really good and the standard was very high,” Tricia said about her win. 

The competition is an annual celebration of young musical talent in the Gulf and is considered one of the most prestigious and high-profile competitions in the region. 

“Tricia’s violin performances are always impressive,” said Gabriela Nunez, Head of Music at Park House English School. 

“Her sound is beautifully round and her articulations are always expressive and mature. She plays with great energy and tenderness at the same time. Tricia is one of the most responsible, flexible, diligent and easy-going students I have ever taught,” the teacher said.

