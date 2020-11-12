27.2 C
Doha
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

$2.1 million Qatari donation finally reaches Christchurch terrorist attack victims

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: Wikimedia

Victims of the 2019 shooting receive long awaited donations.

A $2.1 million donation from Qatar Charity has finally reached victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting and their families, 18 months after the money was donated, New Zealand-based media, Stuff News, reported on Thursday.

Qatar Charity had donated the money weeks after the 2019 attacks, but distribution was reportedly held up by disputes regarding the eligibility of the funds’ recipients and leadership disagreements within the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ).

Ibrar Sheikh, the new FIANZ president, said the funds were kept in a separate bank account until they were transferred to the Christchurch Foundation in September, who then distributed them.

The news report also stated that the foundation liaised with Qatar Charity and kept FIANZ informed throughout the distribution process.

“The charity’s requirement that the money should go only to next-of-kin and the bullet-injured had been honoured,” said Sheikh.

Read also: Qatar Charity: a lifeline for those in need

Among the recipients was Dr Mohammad Atta Alayan, who was shot in the back and shoulder during the attack and whose son Atta Elayyan was killed. Alayan has said that the “generous” donation was  appreciated.

Staff at one of the mosques that were attacked also reported that there “are still large numbers of people who are struggling and have not recovered to any place of stability”.

On March 15, 2019, a white supremacist terrorist opened fire on Muslim worshippers in New Zealand as they prepared for Friday prayers in multiple mosques in the city of Christchurch.

The criminal has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. Murder convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison, a sentence that has never been used in New Zealand.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar added to countries taken off the UK’s quarantine list

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
No more quarantine required for visitors from Qatar. People traveling from Qatar to the UK are no longer on the list of countries requiring to...
Read more
Top Stories

UN official: Blockade impaired the right to free movement

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The official also called for the end of the ongoing blockade. Alena Douhan, the United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on the negative impact of sanctions...
Read more
Culture

‘More than football’: Local artists decorate Education City stadium with new murals

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Colourful, authentic, and creative art decorate Education City stadium.  Qatar Foundation has installed vibrant murals outside the Education City stadium - all of which painted...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps designed for...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.