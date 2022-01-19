18 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Home Sports

2022 Amir Cup draw results announced

By Haregewoin Mehari

-

The Round of 16 draw results of the 2022 Amir Cup were announced on Wednesday by the Qatar Football Association.

The Amir Cup is one of the biggest football tournaments in the country played every season by Qatari first and second division teams.

The 50th edition of this tournament will have 16 participating teams according to an announcement made by the Qatar Football Association, on their Twitter account.

The Round of 16 participating teams include: Al Arabi, Al Ahli, Al Duhail, Al Gharafa, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, Al Sailiya, Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Kharaitiyat, Al Markhiya, Umm Salal, Muaither and Qatar SC.

The teams will be playing in two groups of eight, each playing three rounds until the final match. The pairs of teams who will be playing in the first rounds were also announced in the tweet.

Group 1

Qatar SC vs Al Shamal

Al Gharafah vs Al Kharaitiyat

Al Rayyan vs Umm Slal

Al Wakrah vs Al Shahaniya

Group 2

Al Sadd vs Muaither

Al Ahli vs Al Markhiya

Al Arabi vs Al Sailiya

Al Duhail vs Al Khor

The football competition is expected to garner great local attention from the teams’ avid supporters as football fever in Qatar reaches its peak with the upcoming FIFA World Cup having fans excited.

The dates of the tournament and where it will be broadcast are yet to be announced by the Association, but matches are usually broadcast by Al-Kass channel with the final also aired by beIN the Sports Network.

