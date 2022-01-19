2022 Amir Cup draw results announced

The Round of 16 draw results of the 2022 Amir Cup were announced on Wednesday by the Qatar Football Association.
The Amir Cup is one of the biggest football tournaments in the country played every season by Qatari first and second division teams.
The 50th edition of this tournament will have 16 participating teams according to an announcement made by the Qatar Football Association, on their Twitter account.
The Round of 16 participating teams include: Al Arabi, Al Ahli, Al Duhail, Al Gharafa, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, Al Sailiya, Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Kharaitiyat, Al Markhiya, Umm Salal, Muaither and Qatar SC.
The teams will be playing in two groups of eight, each playing three rounds until the final match. The pairs of teams who will be playing in the first rounds were also announced in the tweet.
Group 1
Qatar SC vs Al Shamal
Al Gharafah vs Al Kharaitiyat
Al Rayyan vs Umm Slal
Al Wakrah vs Al Shahaniya
Group 2
Al Sadd vs Muaither
Al Ahli vs Al Markhiya
Al Arabi vs Al Sailiya
Al Duhail vs Al Khor
The football competition is expected to garner great local attention from the teams’ avid supporters as football fever in Qatar reaches its peak with the upcoming FIFA World Cup having fans excited.
The dates of the tournament and where it will be broadcast are yet to be announced by the Association, but matches are usually broadcast by Al-Kass channel with the final also aired by beIN the Sports Network.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube