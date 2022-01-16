3-week-old baby in Qatar dies after contracting Covid-19

The newborn is the second child to die due to Covid-19, after an 11-year-old passed away last year from the virus.

A three-week-old baby died in Qatar on Sunday as a result of a severe Covid-19 infection, the Qatari Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported in a tweet.

According to the health ministry, the baby had no other known medical or hereditary conditions, highlighting the fact that a great number of children are currently being infected during the latest wave with many requiring intensified medical attention.

Ministry of Public Health Confirms the Death of 3-Week-Old Baby from COVID- 19 pic.twitter.com/xnUWQ9m2Ov — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) January 16, 2022

“The Ministry of Public Health extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May Allah the Almighty grant them the power to overcome this difficult time,” read the MoPH’s statement.

The baby is the second child to die as a result of Covid-19 since last year, when an 11-year-old passed away during another wave of the virus and after suffering from a chronic illness.

The Ministry stated that the death of the baby “is a stark reminder that people of all ages are at risk of being infected by Covid-19, and despite being rare, most countries around the world have sadly recorded deaths among young children.”

The baby was among the two fatalities recorded in Qatar due to Covid-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of deaths to 626. The country also recorded 4,021 new infections, raising the total number of active cases to 40,600.

The MoPH called on all members of the community to abide by the country’s preventative measures aimed at containing the spreading of the virus.

This includes getting vaccinated, getting tested and self-isolating when experiencing Covid-related symptoms, and maintaining self-hygiene whilst wearing face masks in public spaces.

