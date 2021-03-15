23.2 C
Doha
Monday, March 15, 2021
33-year-old dies from Covid-19 as Qatar mulls more restrictions

By Hala Abdallah

-

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

A new death case, aged 33, takes the total death toll in Qatar to 266 due to the novel coronavirus.

A 33-year-old who contracted Covid-19 was the latest fatality of the novel coronavirus in Qatar on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said, as authorities warn over more potential restrictions.

The unidentified patient was hospitalised and tended to by doctors and medical staff before his death this week.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported 485 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 414 were local and 71 from travellers returning from abroad.

The ministry also recorded 321 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Qatar to 158,197.

Read also: UK strain, spike in hospitalisation: Will more Covid-19 restrictions be imposed?

Over the past month, the Gulf state has witnessed a surge in the number of new daily Covid-19 infections.

“Additionally, and of great concern, is the recent increase in both the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and the number of people admitted to ICU with COVID-19,” Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Saturday

“The data over the next few days and week will tell us more, but these increases appear to be the early signs of a potential second wave in Qatar,” QNA stated.

Authorities warned additional restrictions may need to be implemented across the country if the number of positive cases and hospital admissions continue to increase over the coming weeks.

