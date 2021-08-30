40 women submit nominations for Qatar’s Shura Council elections

An interview with a member of the Election Supervisory Committee confirmed that a considerable number of women had submitted their nominations.

At least 40 women have submitted applications to register as candidates for the Shura Council elections, according to top officials.

The preliminary list for registered candidates is set to be revealed on Monday, with the Ministry of Interior announcing it will be accepting grievances and objections following the publication of the list from Tuesday up until September 2.

In a Qatar TV interview, members of the Election Supervisory Committee shared that a considerable number of Qatari candidates, including 40 Qatari women, have submitted their nominations for the elections.

The officials also confirmed that the total number of applicants registered for media services exceeded 200, noting a high demand from candidates for media services, of which Qatar Media Corporation is providing.

The final list of candidates is set to be announced on September 15, according to Director of Planning and Quality at the Ministry of Interior and Member of the Election Supervisory Committee Brigadier Majid Abdulrahman al-Sulaiti.

During the interview, al-Sulaiti, alongside Member of the Legal Committee of the Supervisory Committee for the Shura Council Elections Captain Ibrahim Ali Al Mohannadi, stressed the rules needed to be adhered to by the electoral candidates.

Foreign funding for election campaigns is prohibited and will be met with severe consequences.