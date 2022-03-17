21 C
Doha
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

400 direct flights from Iran’s Kish Island to Doha during FIFA 2022 World Cup

By Fatemeh Salari

-

TravelTop Stories
Source: Twitter/ IranAir_IRI

Described as “a pearl that shines” in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Kish Island is hoping to lure tourists during the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Direct flights from Iran’s Kish Island to Doha is scheduled to be launched in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup 2022, in order to expand Iran’s tourism arm.

As the two countries in the Persian Gulf sign an agreement to carry out 400 flights and four cruise ships to be navigated from Kish to Doha, Iran and Qatar are seen cooperating on the touristic field, according to Saeed Mohammad, the Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones of Iran. His remarks come following President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Qatar last month.

Iran and Qatar stress need for cooperation on female empowerment

The Iranian diplomat noted that the country’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts aims to host around 100,000 tourists for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and plans to provide services and facilities in order to cater to the potential influx of visitors.

The finalising touches of the Kish Airport and the increase of five-star hotels from 10 to 15 in the island, along with the construction of two football fields were all part of the development to attract World Cup tourists.

Iranian officials noted that revenues from the tourism industry had reached $11.7 billion in 2019, accounting for 2.8 percent of Iran’s total GDP. Iran was also ranked as the second fastest-growing country in tourism by the World Tourism Organization in the same year.

‘Iranophobia’ sentiments affect tourism

Experts have expressed that Iran’s tourism is struggling under Western “media war” that isolates the country further with potential travellers feeling discouraged, reports said.

The World Cup 2022 is a “significant opportunity to represent the true face of Iran by efforts to dwindle the so-called anti-Iranian sentiments,” the Iran’s Deputy Tourism Minister, Ali Asghar Shalbafian emphasised.

Experts say that tourism in Iran had already faced a plummeting effect before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, media biases and ‘Iranophobia’ rhetoric have also contributed to the drop in tourism and foreign investment in the Islamic Republic.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

FIFA President ‘pleased’ with progress in Qatar’s labour reforms

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Since 2017, the Qatari government has introduced reforms centered around improving conditions for migrant workers. FIFA's President Gianni Infantino praises Qatar's labour reform efforts and...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Moscow for talks over nuclear deal and the war in Ukraine

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state has long called for the resumption of the 2015 nuclear accord. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is heading to...
Read more
Travel

Unlock Istanbul through Turkish Airlines’ unique stopover service

Doha News Team - 0
Passengers also have the option of staying at hotels included in the service for prices starting from $49. Hectic stopovers have now been transformed by...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.