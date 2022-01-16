24 C
Doha
Monday, January 17, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life Things To Do

5 Things not to miss at Doha International Book Fair

By Sara Lidetoft

-

Things To DoCulture
 (Doha International Book Fair via Twitter)

The Qatari-capital hosts the 31st edition of its annual book fair with 335 publication houses amongst booths boasting local and international cultures.  

The Doha International Book Fair kicked off on 13 January at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, hosting 335 publishing houses from all over the word as well as prominent Qatari entities to celebrate reading, art, and culture. The 10-day event also includes daily seminars and lectures, as well as art and writing workshops.

Qatar Reads
Qatar Reads features an interactive booth that weaves both writing and art. Several artists have been invited to select their favourite quotes from famous books and turn them into corresponding artwork.

The booth asks visitors “Why do you read?”, and invites them to write down a value they gain from reading before placing their answer on a board. Visitors can also register for a Qatar Reads program, or create a new reading package.

US Embassy to the State of Qatar
One of the more eye-catching booths belongs to the US Embassy – the booth takes the visitor through a passage into a space-themed room with stars and astronauts, and displays the slogan for the Book Fair, “Knowledge is Light”.

The US embassy booth at the Doha International Book Fair

The booth sells over 7000 books, including both fiction and non-fiction for children and young adults. It’s part of the Qatar-USA year of culture which sees a collaboration between both countries in cultural exchange.

Qatar Museums
Qatar Museums offers a wide selection of publications related to Qatari history and culture, alongside Islamic art, archeology, and orientalism. Some of the titles relate to Qatar Museums’ current exhibitions such as Dior and Jeff Koons.

The booth also hosts artist workshops where participants are invited to speak to an artist about their pieces and technique, while having the opportunity to create artwork themselves.

Embassies
Multiple embassies are contributing to the diversity of the literature at the fair. The Embassies of Russia, The Philippines and Japan are only a few examples of booths where you can both buy books from the respective countries and learn more about their culture.

For example, the Embassy of South Korea displays how to make Ddakji – the origami flipping game popularised by the Netflix show, Squid Game. Additionally, 31 countries are represented by the multiple publishing houses present at the fair, ensuring a wide range of books to choose from.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU)
To find local publications, the booth for HBKU Press is a great starting point. It features a variety of new books in both Arabic and English that have been produced over a span of two years.

It also gives plenty of opportunities to attend author signings, recent signing featured authors such as Matthias Krug (The Girl Who Dreamed of Climbing Mount Everest) and Dr. Reem Al-Anssari (What You Should Know About White-Collar Crime).

The HBKU stall at the Doha International Book Fair

The Doha International Book Fair was started in 1972 and has since become one of the largest and oldest book fairs in the region.

It is held annually and hosts publishing houses from across the world, having started with approximately 20 houses in its first edition to 335 houses from 31 countries in 2022. The Book Fair has regularly selected a country as a “Guest of Honour”, of which France holds the title this year.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Things To Do

Doha’s annual International Book Fair starts on Thursday

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Calling all bookworms! Mark your calendar for a chance to get your hands on amazing book selections right here in Doha.  Excited to renew your...
Read more
Things To Do

Qatar National Library highlights region’s literary history

Rejan Gaafar - 0
A series of events will take place this month highlighting the importance of literature in the Arab world at the Qatar National Library (QNL)  QNL...
Read more
Culture

Qatar Museums showcases country’s pearling history in New York

Rejan Gaafar - 0
Qatar Museums held historical showcase of Qatari artists project 'Pearl of Wonder'. Qatar Museums has successfully concluded its ‘Pearls of Wonder: a digital era’, an...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Inflation in Qatar reaches record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf nation's inflation rate has spiked in the last years, and it could be attributed to the challenges imposed by the global pandemic.  Qatar's...

Problems with Ehteraz app as COVID numbers surge in Qatar

Health & Wellbeing

Everything you need to know about Qatar’s school COVID protocols

In The Classroom

#Unvaccinated_Rights: social media users in Qatar debate

Health & Wellbeing

Experts detect online ‘Somali’ network pushing anti-Qatar propaganda

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.