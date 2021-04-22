5 things you can do to kickstart a more sustainable lifestyle

To World Earth Day 2021, here are simple things you can do to help save the environment.

Sustainability has become a huge topic in the last few years with more people choosing to adopt an alternative lifestyle to help protect the Earth for future generations to come. From the food you choose to eat to products you purchase, your day-to-day routine can have a significant impact on the planet.

Whether your first step is something as small as recycling or you’d prefer to jump straight into the deep in by living a zero-waste life, all contributions count to a better future.

On this World Earth Day, here are easy and helpful things you can do to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Donate Used Items

The easier way to give back to the Earth and community is to donate clothes that you no longer wear. This helps reduce waste and puts a smile on the face of people who need it! With Eid coming up, looking through your wardrobe and donating all the clothes you don’t wear anymore might be the perfect way to make your lifestyle more sustainable while also helping others.

Save Energy

This small trick can save over 75% more energy – which is great for the environment. Take a quick trip to your local store and buy LED light bulbs. The best part is they can last at least 35 times longer than the traditional incandescents.

This can be your first easy and affordable step to transition to clean energy.

Switch to reusable water bottles

A huge part of our plastic consumption comes from using plastic water bottles every day. Despite water-pollution warnings, people still use billions of plastic water bottles on an annual basis, severely impacting the environment.

Despite recycling efforts, the reality is more than 90% of plastic is not recycled.

For that reason, switching to reusable water bottles can be an easy way to eliminate your use of plastics. Not only that, but it will also save you lots of money, and comes in different colours and shapes!

Lose the plastic bag

The average person goes to the supermarket for essentials at least once a week. Now, think about all the plastic bags you require for a single trip to the store, and how much of an impact it would make if everyone started using reusable bags for groceries.

This is an easy alternative to decrease your plastic consumption, and it is actually quite easier to unpack than opening tens of plastic bags once you get home.

Switch from paper towels to reusable rags

Replacing paper towels with recycled cloths can be the easiest way to get into your sustainable journey. Each year, millions of tons of paper towels are used, which can cause harm to the environment.

However, reusable cloths are better for the environment and can do the job faster, by soaking up more liquid with less material and waste.

