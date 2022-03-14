50% of products in major retail stores are made in Qatar

The government says that approximately 50% of the products sold in the country’s major retail stores are Qatari-made.

The announcement was made by Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry at the inauguration event of the country’s ‘National Product Week.’

“This is being achieved by directing the allocation of about 50% of the exhibits for Qatari products, in addition to meeting and co-ordinating with more than 30 governmental and semi-governmental agencies to motivate them in giving priority to national products and increase their purchases in this field,” said Al-Thani during his speech.

The ongoing ‘National Product Week’, which will be running until 19 March, was launched to support Qatari products and manufacturers. This is an effort that aims to support Qatari manufacturers in various categories of national products.

It is also meant to introduce the buyers and contributors to the achievements of local businesses in different sectors, and assist entrepreneurs in accessing new contractual opportunities.

The initiative serves as a continuity of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s efforts, in cooperation with Qatar Development Bank, in supporting introducing, and promoting national products at all levels in the country.

Additionally, Qatar witnessed a 69% increase in the value of investments in the food products industry in 2021, compared to 2017. The value now stands at 5bn QAR.

QDB launched several initiatives to support local development. One of the initiatives is a virtual platform for co-ordination meetings, ‘Meet Your Manufacturer.’ It’s the first virtual platform of its kind to support Qatari companies and introduce buyers to local manufacturers.

Currently, 190 companies were registered on the platform, and the value of the contracts signed amounted to over 63mn QAR.

The ministry has also been coordinating with Qatar Airways by concluding several procurement contracts with national companies. The value of contracts last year reached a total of approximately 100mn QAR and were offered to national companies in the food and beverage sectors.

It was also noted that the ministry is cooperating with the Public Works Authority to implement more initiatives that will add to the acceleration of localising supply chains in the country.

In 2019, the Amir of Qatar issued a law that provides support for the competitiveness of the national products market. The law is also meant to combat practices harmful to the business and the country as a while in international trade.

The 2017 blockade imposed on Qatar by its neighbours prompted the gulf state to work on improving its food security and investing more in its local businesses.

