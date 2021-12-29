6 countries added to Qatar’s updated COVID travel red list

Qatar’s ministry of health (MoPH) has updated its list of Red countries as the country witnesses a noticeable spike in Covid-19 cases.

Authorities in Qatar have added several countries to the red list of its Travel and Return policy based on Covid-19 risk.

This decision shall be effective from Saturday, January 1, 2022. Some of the countries newly added to the list are Saudi Arabia, Kenya, UAE, Lebanon and Jordan, these were previously Green List countries. Meanwhile, the Philippines has moved from Exceptional Red to Red. Belarus has shifted from Red to Green, meaning there are now 29 countries on Qatar’s Green List.

The Exceptional red list now has 9 countries, these countries are Egypt, Nepal, Bangladesh, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Pakistan, India, and Zimbabwe.

The update comes in light of a noticeable increase of positive cases in Qatar following the emergence of the new Omicron variant, which has been spreading rapidly the world over.

Last weekend, Qatar Airways had announced this update only to suddenly remove it from its website before an MoPH statement was issued calling on the public to ‘disregard misinformation circulating on other channels.’

Qatar’s citizens and residents who are fully vaccinated and returning from green-listed countries are not required to take a PCR test before they return. However, they will be required to take the test within 36 hours of their arrival in Doha.

Travelers arriving from Red List countries are required to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, visitors are required to quarantine in a hotel for up to 2 days once they arrive at the country until the PCR test results become available. Quarantine is not required for Qatar citizens or residents who have been fully vaccinated.