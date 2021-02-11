25.6 C
Doha
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

65 year-old Qatari man recovers from COVID-19 after months in hospital 

By Hala Abdallah

-

COVID-19
[HMC]

Around 60% of people who suffer such critical conditions do not make it out alive.

A 65-year-old Qatari patient recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital (HMGH) after suffering for nearly five months, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced on Thursday.

While in hospital, the patient who has been under intensive care since September, suffered from arterial hypertension.

He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with acute pneumonia and severe complications due to the novel coronavirus infection.

His condition deteriorated until he developed lung fibrosis and acute respiratory failure – a critical condition that could lead to death.

The complications developed into severe kidney failure and complete liver function disorders, according to the HMC’s website.

The Executive Director of HMGH Hussein Al Ishaq said that the patient had to be put on ventilators in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a long period. After that, his condition started improving gradually.

As the patient began to recover, he started moving his limbs and consciously communicate with the medical team, until his condition stabilised.  

He was then transferred to complete his rehabilitation, physiotherapy and occupational therapy at the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute.

Read also: HMC halts in-person hospital appointments as COVID-19 cases rise

“The family of the recovered patient praised the management of Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital as well as all the medical and technical staff of the hospital who exerted optimal efforts to secure high quality healthcare service for the patient,” stated HMC.

To date, Qatar has registered 253 deaths from the novel coronavirus. In response to a rising number of daily cases, Qatar implemented a 32-point plan to stem the spread of the infection.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Qatar’s major banks set for wearable payment technology

Hala Abdallah - 0
With the ongoing pandemic destroying the global economy, a new era of cashless digital payment emerges. Qatar’s largest financial institutions have accelerated the adoption of...
Read more
Business

Made in Qatar: More local product outlets sprout this season

Farah AlSharif - 0
The number of outlets selling locally produced goods has significantly increased as people continue to support homegrown goods.  Some 51 new Mahaseel local outlets have...
Read more
COVID-19

Fake news: Ministry debunks distance learning rumours

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Rumours concerning an alleged change in the school system amid a rise of COVID-19 cases have spread, prompting the ministry of health to step...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Where To Go & What To Do

Top 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Surprise your friends or your loved ones with an unforgettable day this Valentines Day.  Looking for a special place to spend this Valentine’s Day? From...

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Sports

I thought I had recovered, then came ‘Long Covid’

COVID-19

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.