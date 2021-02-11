65 year-old Qatari man recovers from COVID-19 after months in hospital 

Around 60% of people who suffer such critical conditions do not make it out alive.

A 65-year-old Qatari patient recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital (HMGH) after suffering for nearly five months, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced on Thursday.

While in hospital, the patient who has been under intensive care since September, suffered from arterial hypertension.

He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with acute pneumonia and severe complications due to the novel coronavirus infection.

His condition deteriorated until he developed lung fibrosis and acute respiratory failure – a critical condition that could lead to death.

The complications developed into severe kidney failure and complete liver function disorders, according to the HMC’s website.

The Executive Director of HMGH Hussein Al Ishaq said that the patient had to be put on ventilators in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a long period. After that, his condition started improving gradually.

As the patient began to recover, he started moving his limbs and consciously communicate with the medical team, until his condition stabilised.

He was then transferred to complete his rehabilitation, physiotherapy and occupational therapy at the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute.

“The family of the recovered patient praised the management of Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital as well as all the medical and technical staff of the hospital who exerted optimal efforts to secure high quality healthcare service for the patient,” stated HMC.

To date, Qatar has registered 253 deaths from the novel coronavirus. In response to a rising number of daily cases, Qatar implemented a 32-point plan to stem the spread of the infection.

