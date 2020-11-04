75,000 to benefit from new Qatar Charity flour mill in northern Syria

Qatar Charity’s flour mill installation will service nearly 75,000 people.

More than 75,000 people in northern Syria are expected to benefit from a new flour mill installed by Qatar Charity (QC).

The flour mill in the town of Marea will provide essential grain, support wheat crop and store production in giant silos.

The organisation’s latest effort comes as part of its “Support Wheat Value Chain in North West Syria” project, funded by the Turkey office of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The mill has already been tested to ensure its productivity and is expected to churn out 50 tons of flour per day.

According to a study conducted by the Food Security Team at Qatar Charity, the mill can also cover more surrounding areas with further support.

The installation of the mill sees the completion of the “Support Wheat Value Chain in North West Syria” project, Abdullah Rajab, the food security official at the regional office of Qatar Charity in Turkey, confirmed.

QC said the mill also provides integrated services, from sifting, cleaning, wetting, and fermenting to milling and packing. Since its opening, the site has supported local farmers to produce and store wheat that is then used to make bread for the locals.

Its large production capacity is expected to cover the distribution of flour to all bakeries in the surrounding area to feed people in Marea and beyond.

This project, among others, aims to enhance food security in the country, which has been in crisis since the 2011 Arab Spring and subsequent deadly conflict.

More than 300,000 people have died in Syria since pro-democracy protests were quashed by the Bashar al-Assad government. Since then, millions of people were forced to flee their homes and now live in refugee camps within the country and abroad.

Since its inception in 1992, Qatar Charity has managed to reach 29 million people through large scale projects at a total cost of 1.2 billion US dollars.

The organisation carries out a range of projects across developmental and humanitarian fields in more than 50 countries, including Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Chad, and Kenya.

