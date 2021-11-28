A-list Arab artists to feature at Qatar Live concerts next month

Four concerts will be held as part of this year’s Qatar Live event.

International Arab talent will take center stage in Doha at the upcoming Qatar Live 2021 series set to be held in December.

The event will take place at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) and host over eight regionally recognised artists, including Assala and Myriam Fares.

The concerts will provide entertainment for locals and visitors that are expected to flock to the Gulf state to watch the first ever FIFA Arab Cup.

The ticket categories and prices of concerts range from 190-750 Qatari riyals and will include a section for those in wheelchairs as well as tickets for VIP seating.

As per the website, ticket holders must be 12 years of age or older and fully vaccinated to attend.

Among the artists booked for the major events are renowned Kuwaiti singer known for his hit songs “Taaban” and “Ma Sadag Khabar”, Abdullah Al Rowshaid; Syrian born artist, with over 200 million Youtube streams to date, Assala Nasri; Kuwaiti singer and songwriter signed with the prestigious label Rotana Records, Mutref Al Mutref, who is known for his hit single “Gharam Aw Eshek”.

Qatar’s very own Fahad Al-Kubaisi, Lebanon’s Assi Al Hellani and Myriam Fares; Oman’s Salah Al Zadjali; Morocco’s Asma Lmnawar and Saudi Arabia’s Ayed Yousef will also headline shows in the Qatari capital next month.

As part of the festivities, Qatar Live will also host Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live, providing spectators with the opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks toys including fan favorites Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby, Race Ace and an all-new Bigfoot, the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot.

Event performances will also feature a special appearance from the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Fans will experience exciting show action and fuel-injected playfulness with over-the-top smashing, crashing, and epic monster truck competitions and battles.

Tickets can be booked online.