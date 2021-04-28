A look into some of Qatar’s main heritage sites

Heritage sites across Qatar provide a look into the country’s past, enabling those in the present to understand the decades-long journey it has made.

Qatar is home to a number of heritage sites that offer a rich cultural and historical experience to history buffs across the country and beyond.

From mangroves, forts, to eroded islands, here are some of the Gulf state’s main historic places.

Al Zubarah Site

Listed as part of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites in 2013, Al Zubarah stands as one of the most prominent historical areas in Qatar.

Identified by Al Zubarah Fort – built in 1938 – the site provides a glimpse into Qatar’s history and offers visitors with the opportunity to see archaeological remains that date back to the 1760’s.

Residential palaces, mosques, courtyard houses, fishermen’s huts, streets and even cemeteries remain present for all to see today.

Read also: A door to Qatar’s Archeological history

The fort is also known by its thick walls, scarred by decades of tribal battles from as far as the 18th century to secure dominance over the strategic site.

With its close proximity to the sea, Al Zubarah also served as a trade hub and was home to many of the country’s pearl divers.