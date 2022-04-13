Abu Issa Holding & Wella launch ‘System Professional’, innovation between beauty and science

System Professional showcases Wella’s commitment to the professional beauty industry at the time when it needs it most.

Abu Issa Holding & global brand Wella launched their highly anticipated “System Professional” product, which delivers high-end transformative hair care.

System Professional is not any hair product, but a product built by scientists targeting solutions that address the specific needs of hair, to be healthier and better replenished.

System Professional was launched in an event hosted under the patronage of Mr. Ashraf Abu Issa, Chairman and CEO of Abu Issa Holding, followed by the general manager of Wella Qatar Mr. Dory Roustom, and the global artist of Wella Professionals Mr. Hisham Beaini, where he showcased the art of hair styling with Wella’s models, and talked about the launched products, and how it is the best solution that could be found in the market right now.

Abu Issa Holding group is proud to feature Wella and its line of products under the group’s umbrella. As the industry has been battered throughout the pandemic, Abu Issa Holding still managed to launch another successful event and a new product line, where Mr. Ashraf Abu Issa, the chairman of Abu Issa Holding expressed how happy he was seeing all the faces after a long period of being cut-off from human interaction.

System Professional strives for performance which has been the guiding light of their research.

The company is constantly evolving their process using Bioengineering to solve everyday hair care concerns, uncover new formulas, and boost them to optimal efficacy. The modification that takes place and naturally derived ingredients that are being used in the lab to enhance the performance, ensure superior quality.

The hair-identical lipids in the Lipid Code™ Complex are consciously sourced and naturally derived – because the partners believe everyone deserves to know what’s in their hair care, and feel good about where it comes from.

What’s great for your hair should also be great for the environment. As such, Eco-conscious packaging is used for System Professional products, which is recyclable. Going sustainable is a never-ending process, Wella Professionals have stated. It is a joy to know that every beautiful Wella product will now be more sustainable for the planet.

The new Wella Company is a global, diverse industry leader, present in over 100 countries, with a 140-year heritage of leading innovation and inspiration. The Wella Family in Qatar united one of the largest communities of hairdressers in the market, single-mindedly focused on the success of its partners and the industry, especially in these trying times as Dory Roustom, the general manager of Wella Qatar said.

The event was sponsored by Floward, a leading flower delivery service in the Middle East, and hosted some of the biggest influencers and media personalities in the country.

