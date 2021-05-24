42 C
Doha
Monday, May 24, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Accountant sues former employer in Qatar, after bounced cheque leads to holiday arrest

By Farah AlSharif

-

[Pexels]

An Irish accountant, who was arrested in Portugal in 2017 because of a cheque that bounced in Qatar in 2014, is now seeking damages from his former employer.  

Accountant Bernard White claims an insufficiently funded cheque for QAR 800,000 was knowingly issued by engineering and project management firm Sepam’s Qatar office in 2014, breaking Qatari law and leading to his arrest in Portugal three years later.

White was arrested in 2017 while on holiday with his family, and held for 11 days while Portuguese authorities considered extraditing him to Qatar. 

White is now seeking damages of over QAR 6 million from Sepam’s Michele Kearney, representing, he claims, loss of earnings, negligence, deceit and misrepresentation. Kearney is a member of the family that owns the Sepam Group.

According to the claim, Kearney told White that the signed cheque would only be issued when there were sufficient funds in Sepam’s financial account in Qatar. Instead, the cheque was allegedly used to pay a company for materials used in the construction of a passenger lounge at Doha Hamad Airport. 

Twice the cheque was not honored by the bank. 

The claims state that Kearney knew criminal proceedings were initiated but did not tell White, and that Kearney was fully aware of Qatari laws that can prosecute a person for signing a cheque without the funds to approve it. 

Read also: Qatar’s amir replaces finance minister amid ongoing corruption probe

The bounced cheque, according to White’s claim, has also caused him hindrance in other aspects of his life. 

He claims that his conviction for financial fraud caused him to resign from the Irish Rugby Football Union and the Association of Referees Leinster branch. He also claims that he was dismissed from a job in 2018 because he could not travel due to previously being on an Interpol arrest list.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Sudan for bilateral visit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar and Sudan have had a strong relationship since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972. Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin...
Read more
Top Stories

EU Parliamentarians praise Qatar’s mediation role in ending war on Gaza

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar was a key mediator in ending the 11-day bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. Jose Ramon Bauza, Chairman of the Qatar-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group...
Read more
Top Stories

2020 CAF Super Cup will be held in Qatar, with fans present

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Total CAF Super Cup 2020 will be held on 28 May – Qatar’s first day of eased lockdown restrictions, and residents who are...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.