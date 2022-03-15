Action against almost 160 shops for violating price regulations

Authorities took legal action against a total of 159 shops for price manipulation that affected customer rights across Qatar.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) carried out an extensive inspection campaign against 299 fruit and vegetable shops in January and February. Out of the 299, 108 price-related violations were recorded.

In addition, 51 commercial outlets across the country were closed. This includes restaurants, food kitchens, consumer stores, and cafes, bringing the total of found violators to 159.

The offending commercial outlets increased their prices on delivery platforms, which didn’t reflect the actual price in their stores.

Consequently, actions were taken against all shops that failed to adhere to Law No. (12) of 1972 on Mandatory Pricing and Fixing Profits, in addition to Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its implementing regulations.

The MOCI inspection campaigns were launched to reinforce the country’s growing effort in monitoring business activities.

The violations led to the temporary suspension of the business of these shops, and the closures range between a week to one month.

This campaign aims to ensure the protection of consumer rights in the country. The Ministry’s efforts are meant to control prices, uncover abuses, as well as crack down on fraudulent, counterfeit, and non-conforming goods.

The violating shops are located across Doha including Al-Wakra, Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, The Pearl, Old Airport, Al Aziziya and others.

Below are the shops affected by the action:

Atayeb Kitchen – Al-Wakra Chtoura Restaurant- Al Sadd Aush Al Bulbul Restaurant – Al Sadd Reem Albawadi – Al Dafna Monoprix – The Pearl Al Sham Roses Restaurant – Al Rayyan Old Antakya Restaurant – Al Wakra Green Mart Fruits and Vegetablesin – Al Wakra Shawarma Ala kefak – Old Airport Royal Palace Bukhary – Old Airport Broasted Gulf – Al Nasr Al Bashawat Resturant – Bin Mahmoud Al Arrab Coffee & Roastery Hot Chicken restaurant – Al Wakra Kalha Restaurant – Bin Mahmoud Noor restaurant – Fereej Al Murra Biryani Corner – Al Matar Street Shabrawi Restaurant – Madinat Khalifa South Al Sultan Restaurant – Al Nasr Street Al Khair Fish Restaurant – Al Wakra Diwan Al Jazeera Restaurant – Al Rayyan Patisserie Suisse – Al Wakra Karak Mqanes – Al Wakra The Public Kitchen – Madinat Khalifa South Eshtorah Grill Restaurant – Al Wakra Aush Al-Bulbul Restaurant – Al Aziziya Village Bakery – Al Wakra Kofta and Tarb Restaurant – Al Rayyan Tasty Tea – Al Wakra Jabal Lebnan Restaurant – Al Merqab Modern istanbul restaurant – Al Rayyan Palestine Falafel Restaurant – Al Wakra Absi Chai – Al Wakra Al Qarmouty Seafood Restaurant – Freej Abdul Aziz Arzet Lebanon – Al Merqab Jabal istanbul restaurant – Old Airport Zaman Al Khair Restaurant – Al Wakra Spice up Grills & Restaurant – Salwa Road Azoaq Restaurant pies – Al Rayyan Hardee’s – Al Wakra Mugalt Harees Alwaldah – Salwa Road Marhaba Istanbul – Al Wakra Loqma Shahia – Muaither Debs W Remman – The Pearl Petra Restaurant – Al Wakra Little Pearl Seas Seafood Restaurant – Al Gharafa Panoor Restaurant – Al Khor Take Qahwa – Al Hilal Star Burger – Al Najma Mister Appetizer Restaurant – Al Hilal Abdo Kofta Restaurant – Zone 71

The Ministry reiterated the necessity of adhering to the consumer protection law and its executive bylaws, and stressed that it will not tolerate any negligence in terms of meeting obligations stipulated in Law No (8) of 2008.

It also urges all citizens and residents to report any violations or infractions through its social media channels.

People on social media were complaining not only about the profits of delivery apps, but also the hike in food prices. They called on the ministry to monitor the food suppliers and companies in charge in order to prevent monopoly.