Action against almost 160 shops for violating price regulations

Authorities took legal action against a total of 159 shops for price manipulation that affected customer rights across Qatar.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) carried out an extensive inspection campaign against 299 fruit and vegetable shops in January and February. Out of the 299, 108 price-related violations were recorded.
In addition, 51 commercial outlets across the country were closed. This includes restaurants, food kitchens, consumer stores, and cafes, bringing the total of found violators to 159.
The offending commercial outlets increased their prices on delivery platforms, which didn’t reflect the actual price in their stores.
Consequently, actions were taken against all shops that failed to adhere to Law No. (12) of 1972 on Mandatory Pricing and Fixing Profits, in addition to Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its implementing regulations.
أعلنت وزارة #التجارة_والصناعة عن إغلاق 51 محلاً تجارياً في مناطق مختلفة بالدولة شملت مطاعم، ومطابخ، ومحال لبيع المواد الغذائية والاستهلاكية، ومقاهي، وتمثلت المخالفة في عدم الالتزام بالأسس والضوابط بشأن إحداث أي زيادة في الأسعار.#قطر pic.twitter.com/NgHV4iQkoD
— وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) March 12, 2022
The MOCI inspection campaigns were launched to reinforce the country’s growing effort in monitoring business activities.
The violations led to the temporary suspension of the business of these shops, and the closures range between a week to one month.
This campaign aims to ensure the protection of consumer rights in the country. The Ministry’s efforts are meant to control prices, uncover abuses, as well as crack down on fraudulent, counterfeit, and non-conforming goods.
The violating shops are located across Doha including Al-Wakra, Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, The Pearl, Old Airport, Al Aziziya and others.
Below are the shops affected by the action:
- Atayeb Kitchen – Al-Wakra
- Chtoura Restaurant- Al Sadd
- Aush Al Bulbul Restaurant – Al Sadd
- Reem Albawadi – Al Dafna
- Monoprix – The Pearl
- Al Sham Roses Restaurant – Al Rayyan
- Old Antakya Restaurant – Al Wakra
- Green Mart Fruits and Vegetablesin – Al Wakra
- Shawarma Ala kefak – Old Airport
- Royal Palace Bukhary – Old Airport
- Broasted Gulf – Al Nasr
- Al Bashawat Resturant – Bin Mahmoud
- Al Arrab Coffee & Roastery
- Hot Chicken restaurant – Al Wakra
- Kalha Restaurant – Bin Mahmoud
- Noor restaurant – Fereej Al Murra
- Biryani Corner – Al Matar Street
- Shabrawi Restaurant – Madinat Khalifa South
- Al Sultan Restaurant – Al Nasr Street
- Al Khair Fish Restaurant – Al Wakra
- Diwan Al Jazeera Restaurant – Al Rayyan
- Patisserie Suisse – Al Wakra
- Karak Mqanes – Al Wakra
- The Public Kitchen – Madinat Khalifa South
- Eshtorah Grill Restaurant – Al Wakra
- Aush Al-Bulbul Restaurant – Al Aziziya
- Village Bakery – Al Wakra
- Kofta and Tarb Restaurant – Al Rayyan
- Tasty Tea – Al Wakra
- Jabal Lebnan Restaurant – Al Merqab
- Modern istanbul restaurant – Al Rayyan
- Palestine Falafel Restaurant – Al Wakra
- Absi Chai – Al Wakra
- Al Qarmouty Seafood Restaurant – Freej Abdul Aziz
- Arzet Lebanon – Al Merqab
- Jabal istanbul restaurant – Old Airport
- Zaman Al Khair Restaurant – Al Wakra
- Spice up Grills & Restaurant – Salwa Road
- Azoaq Restaurant pies – Al Rayyan
- Hardee’s – Al Wakra
- Mugalt Harees Alwaldah – Salwa Road
- Marhaba Istanbul – Al Wakra
- Loqma Shahia – Muaither
- Debs W Remman – The Pearl
- Petra Restaurant – Al Wakra
- Little Pearl Seas Seafood Restaurant – Al Gharafa
- Panoor Restaurant – Al Khor
- Take Qahwa – Al Hilal
- Star Burger – Al Najma
- Mister Appetizer Restaurant – Al Hilal
- Abdo Kofta Restaurant – Zone 71
وزارة #التجارة_والصناعة تغلق عدد من المحلات في مختلف مناطق الدوحة بسبب التلاعب في الاسعار @MOCIQatar #مرسال_قطر | #قطر pic.twitter.com/XqYnAnR3s8
— مرسال قطر (@Marsalqatar) March 11, 2022
The Ministry reiterated the necessity of adhering to the consumer protection law and its executive bylaws, and stressed that it will not tolerate any negligence in terms of meeting obligations stipulated in Law No (8) of 2008.
It also urges all citizens and residents to report any violations or infractions through its social media channels.
People on social media were complaining not only about the profits of delivery apps, but also the hike in food prices. They called on the ministry to monitor the food suppliers and companies in charge in order to prevent monopoly.