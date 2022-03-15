28.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Action against almost 160 shops for violating price regulations

By Aseel Hamdan
Authorities took legal action against a total of 159 shops for price manipulation that affected customer rights across Qatar. 

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) carried out an extensive inspection campaign against 299 fruit and vegetable shops in January and February. Out of the 299, 108 price-related violations were recorded.

In addition, 51 commercial outlets across the country were closed. This includes restaurants, food kitchens, consumer stores, and cafes, bringing the total of found violators to 159.

The offending commercial outlets increased their prices on delivery platforms, which didn’t reflect the actual price in their stores.

Consequently, actions were taken against all shops that failed to adhere to Law No. (12) of 1972 on Mandatory Pricing and Fixing Profits, in addition to Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its implementing regulations. 

The MOCI inspection campaigns were launched to reinforce the country’s growing effort in monitoring business activities.

The violations led to the temporary suspension of the business of these shops, and the closures range between a week to one month.

This campaign aims to ensure the protection of consumer rights in the country. The Ministry’s efforts are meant to control prices, uncover abuses, as well as crack down on fraudulent, counterfeit, and non-conforming goods.

The violating shops are located across Doha including Al-Wakra, Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, The Pearl, Old Airport, Al Aziziya and others.

Below are the shops affected by the action:

  1. Atayeb Kitchen – Al-Wakra
  2. Chtoura Restaurant- Al Sadd
  3. Aush Al Bulbul Restaurant – Al Sadd
  4. Reem Albawadi – Al Dafna
  5. Monoprix – The Pearl
  6. Al Sham Roses Restaurant – Al Rayyan
  7. Old Antakya Restaurant – Al Wakra
  8. Green Mart Fruits and Vegetablesin – Al Wakra
  9. Shawarma Ala kefak – Old Airport
  10. Royal Palace Bukhary – Old Airport
  11. Broasted Gulf – Al Nasr
  12. Al Bashawat Resturant – Bin Mahmoud
  13. Al Arrab Coffee & Roastery
  14. Hot Chicken restaurant – Al Wakra
  15. Kalha Restaurant – Bin Mahmoud
  16. Noor restaurant – Fereej Al Murra
  17. Biryani Corner – Al Matar Street
  18. Shabrawi Restaurant – Madinat Khalifa South
  19. Al Sultan Restaurant – Al Nasr Street
  20. Al Khair Fish Restaurant – Al Wakra
  21. Diwan Al Jazeera Restaurant – Al Rayyan
  22. Patisserie Suisse – Al Wakra
  23. Karak Mqanes  – Al Wakra
  24. The Public Kitchen –  Madinat Khalifa South
  25. Eshtorah Grill Restaurant – Al Wakra
  26. Aush Al-Bulbul Restaurant – Al Aziziya
  27. Village Bakery – Al Wakra
  28. Kofta and Tarb Restaurant – Al Rayyan
  29. Tasty Tea – Al Wakra
  30. Jabal Lebnan Restaurant – Al Merqab
  31. Modern istanbul restaurant – Al Rayyan
  32. Palestine Falafel Restaurant – Al Wakra
  33. Absi Chai – Al Wakra
  34. Al Qarmouty Seafood Restaurant – Freej Abdul Aziz
  35. Arzet Lebanon  – Al Merqab
  36. Jabal istanbul restaurant – Old Airport
  37. Zaman Al Khair Restaurant – Al Wakra
  38. Spice up Grills & Restaurant – Salwa Road
  39. Azoaq Restaurant pies  – Al Rayyan
  40. Hardee’s – Al Wakra
  41. Mugalt Harees Alwaldah  – Salwa Road
  42. Marhaba Istanbul – Al Wakra
  43. Loqma Shahia – Muaither
  44. Debs W Remman – The Pearl
  45. Petra Restaurant – Al Wakra
  46. Little Pearl Seas Seafood Restaurant – Al Gharafa
  47. Panoor Restaurant – Al Khor
  48. Take Qahwa – Al Hilal
  49. Star Burger – Al Najma
  50. Mister Appetizer Restaurant – Al Hilal
  51. Abdo Kofta Restaurant – Zone 71

 

The Ministry reiterated the necessity of adhering to the consumer protection law and its executive bylaws, and stressed that it will not tolerate any negligence in terms of meeting obligations stipulated in Law No (8) of 2008.

It also urges all citizens and residents to report any violations or infractions through its social media channels.

People on social media were complaining not only about the profits of delivery apps, but also the hike in food prices. They called on the ministry to monitor the food suppliers and companies in charge in order to prevent monopoly.

