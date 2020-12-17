Action! Qatar becomes set for new Turkish series

Are you one of the many obsessed with Turkish soap operas? This one is for you.

A new romantic Turkish soap series is being shot in the very heart of Doha, and its story will get you in your feelings.

“I Waited a Long Time for You” narrates a unique love story between a successful businessman who built his life away from his family and a beautiful photographer who has shaky family relations. It features very well-known Turkish actors, including Özcan Deniz who starred in Istanbullu Gelin.

In a first-of-its-kind experience, several scenes will take place in Doha, where both characters find their way to each other’s hearts.

The scenes were shot in different locations across Doha and featured a diverse set of actors from Qatar and other Asian countries.

“I am so glad we chose Doha because when we started filming, we saw the depth and beauty of the city’s culture, which fit the story scenario perfectly,” the series’ executive producer told Anadolu Agency.

Producer Ozturk said that scenes were filmed at several well-known places in Qatar to reflect the modern and ancient life of Qatari society.

The set is expected to pack up on Friday, which marks Qatar’s national day.

“The Turkish-Qatari friendship encouraged and strengthened our idea of ​​Doha, as it is one of the most important capitals in the world,” the producer added.

Turkish dramas have been highly popular in the Arab market in recent years, making the region one of the biggest market for Turkish TV series.

The popularity of Turkish television series is thanks to the nature of the plots provided as well as the quality of the shooting of Turkish film production. Series such as Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Kuruluş: Osman and Endless Love have grabbed millions of viewers worldwide.

The new series will be shown on the “Star TV” channel in Turkey after the completion of the filming process. Though it may be too early to tell, this may just be the start of a lon and unique media collaboration between both countries.

