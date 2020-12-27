21 C
Doha
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Another jewel in Qatar’s sporting crown?

By Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman

-

News
Source: AFC

After successfully bidding to host the Asian Games 2030, Qatar has thrown its hat in another ring to host yet another major sporting competition – the 2027 Asian Football Confederation continental competition.

No sooner had the country finished celebrating being chosen to host the 2030 Asian games, and officials in Qatar set another target as they work towards achieving its 2030 National Vision which is built on massive investments and mega-projects such as international sporting events. During this year’s national day, Qatar announced that it had officially submitted its application to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, saying it would be “celebrating with Asia.” 

The AFC Asian Cup is the second oldest continental football championship after Copa América. Qatar’s Football Association (QFA) had announced its intention to host the competition back in the summer but handed over the fourth and final part of the country’s bid less than 10 days ago. Like with the 2030 Games, Qatar is up against Saudi Arabia who is also vying to host the event, but there are two other countries too aiming to win the right for the continent’s premier national football teams competition, India and Iran.

The AFC Asian Cup is staged every four years, the last edition, in 2019’s was hosted in the UAE where Qatar emerged as the champions after beating Japan 3-1 in the final. The next edition of the tournament will be hosted by China in 2023.

Qatar’s Football Association unveiled the emblem of the Asian Cup 2027 bid at the newly inaugurated Al Rayyan Stadium, which was venue of the 2020 Amir Cup final, and one of the stadiums that will be used for the FIFA World Cup 2022. If successful, this will be the third time Qatar will host the prestigious event after having successfully organised the 1988 and 2011 competitions.

 This year, Qatar also hosted the club version of the tournament with the AFC Champions League taking place in Doha. 

Qatar’s Bidding Nation Logo brings together Al Adaam, the name, and colour of Qatar’s flag and the number 27, representing AFC Asian Cup 2027. This striking identity also weaves in Qatar’s ancient tradition, Al Sadu, a handicraft treasured by local families and often used to decorate soft furnishings and elements found in the home. After incorporating its traditions in the futuristic 2022 stadiums, Qatar has decided to keep the practice alive in order to stand apart from competing nations who are bidding for the Asian Cup.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Where To Go & What To Do

Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

Ameera AlSaid - 0
More green spaces open in Qatar, the most recent being the 5/6 park which includes a green maze shaped like Qatar’s map and local...
Read more
News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Gulf leaders to attend GCC summit

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
A final deal to end the three-year-long blockade is expected to be signed at the gathering of regional leaders to be held in Riyadh. Saudi...
Read more
Top Stories

Disability Awareness Month: The fight for accessibility and understanding

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
A hurtful stare, an aisle too small: the harsh reality of how lack of awareness impacts the disability community. One day, Shamma Al-Hammad, mother of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

UAE Crown Prince and Banque Havilland ‘planned Qatar’s economic downfall’

Sana Hussain - 0
Direct links established between Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Luxembourg-based private bank in a Bloomberg report.  The emergence of direct links between Mohammed bin Zayed,...

Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

Events

Doha News Investigation: The Israeli company behind some of Qatar’s new...

DN Special Reports

COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar: Who is going to take it and...

Top Stories

Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

Where To Go & What To Do

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.