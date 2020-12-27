AFC Asian Cup 2027: Another jewel in Qatar’s sporting crown?

After successfully bidding to host the Asian Games 2030, Qatar has thrown its hat in another ring to host yet another major sporting competition – the 2027 Asian Football Confederation continental competition.



No sooner had the country finished celebrating being chosen to host the 2030 Asian games, and officials in Qatar set another target as they work towards achieving its 2030 National Vision which is built on massive investments and mega-projects such as international sporting events. During this year’s national day, Qatar announced that it had officially submitted its application to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, saying it would be “celebrating with Asia.”

Our bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 reflects our pride in representing Asia!#QatarBid2027 #AFCAsianCup2027 pic.twitter.com/O1FCRFlFSB — Qatar Bid 2027 (@qatarbid2027) December 2, 2020

The AFC Asian Cup is the second oldest continental football championship after Copa América. Qatar’s Football Association (QFA) had announced its intention to host the competition back in the summer but handed over the fourth and final part of the country’s bid less than 10 days ago. Like with the 2030 Games, Qatar is up against Saudi Arabia who is also vying to host the event, but there are two other countries too aiming to win the right for the continent’s premier national football teams competition, India and Iran.

The AFC Asian Cup is staged every four years, the last edition, in 2019’s was hosted in the UAE where Qatar emerged as the champions after beating Japan 3-1 in the final. The next edition of the tournament will be hosted by China in 2023.

Qatar’s Football Association unveiled the emblem of the Asian Cup 2027 bid at the newly inaugurated Al Rayyan Stadium, which was venue of the 2020 Amir Cup final, and one of the stadiums that will be used for the FIFA World Cup 2022. If successful, this will be the third time Qatar will host the prestigious event after having successfully organised the 1988 and 2011 competitions.

Football is bringing Asia together, with the continent’s players, teams & nations on a challenging path of learning & progress. In Qatar, the path to success is marked by Al Sadu – a vibrant display of colour that symbolizes our national pride & people’s hospitality#QatarBid2027 pic.twitter.com/Ff2fFCyKT9 — Qatar Bid 2027 (@qatarbid2027) December 18, 2020

This year, Qatar also hosted the club version of the tournament with the AFC Champions League taking place in Doha.

Qatar’s Bidding Nation Logo brings together Al Adaam, the name, and colour of Qatar’s flag and the number 27, representing AFC Asian Cup 2027. This striking identity also weaves in Qatar’s ancient tradition, Al Sadu, a handicraft treasured by local families and often used to decorate soft furnishings and elements found in the home. After incorporating its traditions in the futuristic 2022 stadiums, Qatar has decided to keep the practice alive in order to stand apart from competing nations who are bidding for the Asian Cup.

