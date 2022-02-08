AFC delegation examine Qatar stadiums as announcement of the winning bid approaches

Qatar flashes its robust infrastructure as it competes to host yet another mega-football tournament, the Asian Cup.

The American Football Conference (AFC) delegation’s five-day inspection trip to Qatar has come to an end, after completing an on-ground examination of the country’s preparedness to host the Asian Cup, in 2027.

The official pronouncement of the winning bid is taking place in the first quarter of 2022.

وفد الاتحاد الآسيوي يختتم زيارته التفقدية للملاعب والمنشآت المقترحة #كأس_آسيا 2027 ، للمزيد:https://t.co/d2xQeLr5SM pic.twitter.com/avtHkXUvpn — Qatar Bid 2027 (@qatarbid2027) February 6, 2022

Read also: Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

During their visit, the delegation were provided with a detailed-report on Qatar’s most recent preparations and proposed stadiums, in addition a review of all plans centred around the country’s hosting of the tournament, should it win the bid.

The report included proposed operations regarding various sectors in management, including stadiums, ticketing, advertising and marketing, radio and television broadcasting, hospitality, and safety and security measures.

“The delegation inspected six of the eight fully equipped stadiums dedicated for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, namely: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al-Thumama Stadium, Stadium 974, Lusail Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium and Al-Janoub Stadium,” reported QFA.

Other inspected sites included various divisions within the Aspire Foundation, such as Aspetar Hospital. The AFC delegation also looked into a number of international training facilities at Al-Ersal and Aspire, as well as the Tournament Command Center, metro facilities, Hamad Medical City, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, and the Qatar National Convention Center. Teams-designated hotels and facilities were also part of this all-encompassing tour.

Qatar’s 2027 bid is currently competing with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and India to host the major Asian football event.

“The AFC is expected to announce the winning bid during the first quarter of 2022, following a vote by AFC Member Associations during the AFC Congress,” stated QFA.

The Gulf State’s readiness to host such an event is contingent on all its infrastructural projects related to the World Cup. Some of these projects include a “comprehensive road network, multiple facilities, the hospitality sector, and transportation, including the metro, as well as other major projects undertaken as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030,” QFA further reported.

With the vision to host the tournament in mind, and in tandem with international standards, QFA has stated that for the Asian Cup it will prioritise the application of its “significant experience and outstanding organisational track record—not least the legacy experience to be derived from its imminent hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

______________________________________

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube