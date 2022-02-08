19 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

AFC delegation examine Qatar stadiums as announcement of the winning bid approaches

By Fatemeh Salari

-

News
Source: Qatar Football Association

Qatar flashes its robust infrastructure as it competes to host yet another mega-football tournament, the Asian Cup. 

The American Football Conference (AFC) delegation’s five-day inspection trip to Qatar has come to an end, after completing an on-ground examination of the country’s preparedness to host the Asian Cup, in 2027.

The official pronouncement of the winning bid is taking place in the first quarter of 2022.

Read also: Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

During their visit, the delegation were provided with a detailed-report on Qatar’s most recent preparations and proposed stadiums, in addition a review of all plans centred around the country’s hosting of the tournament, should it win the bid.

The report included proposed operations regarding various sectors in management, including stadiums, ticketing, advertising and marketing, radio and television broadcasting, hospitality, and safety and security measures.

“The delegation inspected six of the eight fully equipped stadiums dedicated for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, namely: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al-Thumama Stadium, Stadium 974, Lusail Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium and Al-Janoub Stadium,” reported QFA.

Other inspected sites included various divisions within the Aspire Foundation, such as Aspetar Hospital. The AFC delegation also looked into a number of international training facilities at Al-Ersal and Aspire, as well as the Tournament Command Center, metro facilities, Hamad Medical City, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, and the Qatar National Convention Center. Teams-designated hotels and facilities were also part of this all-encompassing tour.

Qatar’s 2027 bid is currently competing with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and India to host the major Asian football event.

Iran qualifies for the World Cup 2022 after victory over Iraq

“The AFC is expected to announce the winning bid during the first quarter of 2022, following a vote by AFC Member Associations during the AFC Congress,” stated QFA.

The Gulf State’s readiness to host such an event is contingent on all its infrastructural projects related to the World Cup. Some of these projects include a “comprehensive road network, multiple facilities, the hospitality sector, and transportation, including the metro, as well as other major projects undertaken as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030,” QFA further reported.

With the vision to host the tournament in mind, and in tandem with international standards, QFA has stated that for the Asian Cup it will prioritise the application of its “significant experience and outstanding organisational track record—not least the legacy experience to be derived from its imminent hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

______________________________________
Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

Woman breaks silence on harassment by FIFA official

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatari officials had raised concerns over the official's behaviour last year and asked the football agency to stop sending him to the country. FIFA has...
Read more
News

Iran qualifies for the World Cup 2022 after victory over Iraq

Fatemeh Salari - 0
The 'Persian Leopards' became the first Asian country to qualify for the World Cup finals with a 1-0 win in its capital, Tehran. Iran secures...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Which countries have applied for most World Cup tickets so far?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The much-anticipated global tournament is set to kick-off on 21 November, 2022, at the Al-khor International Stadium.  Over 1.2 million FIFA World Cup tickets have been...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways turns to Boeing as Airbus dispute continues

Alex Macheras - 0
The ongoing and increasingly acrimonious dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus has become somewhat of a public showdown in recent weeks.  The relationship between the...

Qatar says it cannot fill Europe’s gas supply alone amid Russia-Ukraine...

Business

Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Events & Ticketing

Luxurious Qatari-backed London townhouse to go on the market for $78...

Business

Hidden oasis resurfaces after 3,600 years in south of Qatar

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.