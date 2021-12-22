Afghan FM says Taliban-led gov has met all conditions for global recognition

A Turkish delegation landed in Kabul on Wednesday for talks to operate airports in Afghanistan.
Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said his administration has fulfilled all conditions for international recognition as it controls Afghanistan, noting it has managed to provide security in the country.
This came in an interview with an Arabic Al Jazeera show on Tuesday, during which Muttaqi said the interim Afghan government seeks international legitimacy.
The acting foreign minister noted that while the current Afghan administration holds ties with several members of the international community, several countries seek to prevent its ability to reach global recognition.
The Taliban unveiled its interim government on 7 September, almost a month after taking over Kabul on 15 August this year.
The administration comprises of Taliban members and its loyalists from the Haqqani network, despite promises and international calls to ensure that the government is inclusive and includes members of all segments of society.
Meetings took place in Doha between the former Afghan government, the Taliban and other members of the international community from 10-13 August in a last-minute push for a peace agreement.
The militants at the time were already rapidly gaining control of key provincial capitals even as the talks took place.
In a joint statement following the meetings’, envoys said that they would not recognise “any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force”.
Talks over operating airports
A Turkish and Qatari team are expected to hold talks with the interim Afghan government in Kabul on Wednesday.
