Afghan FM says Taliban-led gov has met all conditions for global recognition

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Politics
[Twitter / RadioPakistan ]

A Turkish delegation landed in Kabul on Wednesday for talks to operate airports in Afghanistan.

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said his administration has fulfilled all conditions for international recognition as it controls Afghanistan, noting it has managed to provide security in the country.

This came in an interview with an Arabic Al Jazeera show on Tuesday, during which Muttaqi said the interim Afghan government seeks international legitimacy.

The acting foreign minister noted that while the current Afghan administration holds ties with several members of the international community, several countries seek to prevent its ability to reach global recognition.

The Taliban unveiled its interim government on 7 September, almost a month after taking over Kabul on 15 August this year.

The administration comprises of Taliban members and its loyalists from the Haqqani network, despite promises and international calls to ensure that the government is inclusive and includes members of all segments of society.

Meetings took place in Doha between the former Afghan government, the Taliban and other members of the international community from 10-13 August in a last-minute push for a peace agreement.

Qatar, Turkey ‘agree’ to run five airports in Afghanistan

The militants at the time were already rapidly gaining control of key provincial capitals even as the talks took place.

In a joint statement following the meetings’, envoys said that they would not recognise “any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force”.

Following the takeover, various diplomats from countries such as the EU and Qatar said that recognition was not a priority as there is a more urgent need to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Nevertheless, the international community has continued to engage with the Taliban-led government and warned of the dangers that would accompany the isolation of Afghanistan, given that civilians would pay the heavier price.

Talks over operating airports

Meanwhile, Muttaqi confirmed to Al Jazeera that talks are underway between Qatar, Turkey and the current Afghan government to operate and manage Kabul’s airport.
This came following a statement made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that announced a the signing of a memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Turkey and Qatar to run five airports in Afghanistan.
The Afghan government tweeted from its account that acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani received a Turkish delegation on Wednesday “to discuss bilateral economic relations and means of cooperation between the two countries”.
“During the meeting, the Turkish delegation confirmed that they are ready to invest in Afghanistan in various areas, so that Afghanistan can reach self-sufficiency,” read the tweet.

A Turkish and Qatari team are expected to hold talks with the interim Afghan government in Kabul on Wednesday.

