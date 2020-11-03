Afghanistan, Taliban accept Qatar offer to mediate following escalations

The warring factions have yet to reach a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Qatar will play a mediating role between Afghanistan and the Taliban by providing advice to the warring factions amid violent escalations, Afghanistan’s Khaama Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have welcomed Qatar’s offer to mediate in efforts to resolve differences, just weeks after the September peace talks failed to bloom.

Peace talks between the two sides were held in February with a second round hosted by Doha in September. However, there has been no clear progress on either side, both of which failing to agree on a strategic policy or procedure.

The negotiations in Qatar addressed a number of issues, including disarming Taliban fighters and militias, maintaining a permanent ceasefire, and constitutional changes.

In an October visit to Qatar, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mohamed Haneef Atmar stated that the Afghan government is seeking to achieve three essential objectives in order to pursue peace talks in Doha, the first of which being the removal of all obstacles in the way of achieving peace between the warring factions.

The second objective is reduction of violence and implementing a complete ceasefire, the Afghan official said.

“It is necessary to establish a special mechanism to monitor the level of violence, and the two sides have to take effective measures to address the reasons behind the violence,” said Atmar.

As for the third objective, Atmar said that it requires the Afghan government to ensure that the peace negotiations lead to an agreement and a final ceasefire between the two sides.

“The role played by the Government of Qatar has proved very fruitful so far, and will further the peace process,” said Atmar.

