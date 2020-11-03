29.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Afghanistan, Taliban accept Qatar offer to mediate following escalations

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: QNA

The warring factions have yet to reach a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Qatar will play a mediating role between Afghanistan and the Taliban by providing advice to the warring factions amid violent escalations, Afghanistan’s Khaama Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have welcomed Qatar’s offer to mediate in efforts to resolve differences, just weeks after the September peace talks failed to bloom.

Peace talks between the two sides were held in February with a second round hosted by Doha in September. However, there has been no clear progress on either side, both of which failing to agree on a strategic policy or procedure.

Read also: ‘Historic’ Afghanistan peace talks commence in Doha

The negotiations in Qatar addressed a number of issues, including disarming Taliban fighters and militias, maintaining a permanent ceasefire, and constitutional changes.

In an October visit to Qatar, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mohamed Haneef Atmar stated that the Afghan government is seeking to achieve three essential objectives in order to pursue peace talks in Doha, the first of which being the removal of all obstacles in the way of achieving peace between the warring factions.

Read also: Afghanistan’s president lands in Qatar amid peace talks stalemate

The second objective is reduction of violence and implementing a complete ceasefire, the Afghan official said.

“It is necessary to establish a special mechanism to monitor the level of violence, and the two sides have to take effective measures to address the reasons behind the violence,” said Atmar.

As for the third objective, Atmar said that it requires the Afghan government to ensure that the peace negotiations lead to an agreement and a final ceasefire between the two sides.

“The role played by the Government of Qatar has proved very fruitful so far, and will further the peace process,” said Atmar.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:03

The Round Up | 3 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in #Doha on The Round Up today 👇 🦠@WHO director-general to speak at WISH 2020 🇦🇫Qatar to mediate between Afghanistan and Taliban 🇹🇷Doha sets up...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s Amir rules out normalisation with Israel as ‘mere illusion’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar’s Amir once again rules out Israel normalisation claims during an address to the Shura Council on Tuesday. Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar to hold first ever advisory panel vote, Amir says

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir addressed several issues, including tax exemptions, an upcoming advisory panel election, and the ongoing blockade, in his speech to the Shura Council...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take women’s rights seriously

Opinion Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...
Read more

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The prominent regional champion passed away for natural reasons. Qatar’s prominent veteran rally driver Sheikh Hamad Bin Eid Al Thani died while watching the Dukhan...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.