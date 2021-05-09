Afghanistan’s deadliest attack in a year kills over 50 outside a school

Qatar has condemned a deadly attack on a school in Kabul, killing over 50 and injuring more than 100 against the backdrop of US troop withdrawal.
Qatar expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation” of an attack in Kabul that left over 50 dead and many more injured, the deadliest assault in Afghanistan in more than a year.
Blasts close to a secondary school in the Afghan capital killed dozens of victims, most of whom were school students leaving the building on Saturday as the explosives went off.
The blasts were said to be caused by a car bomb and two improvised explosive devices planted in the majority Shia Hazara populated community in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, according to a spokesperson from Afghanistan’s ministry of interior.
This prompted a warning from the Taliban that the US military had violated the 2020 accord by not finishing the troop withdrawal by May 1.
On May 3, clashes that erupted between Afghan government forces and the Taliban left more than 100 insurgents dead as the US handed over Camp Antonik in the southern Helmand province to Afghan forces.
Meanwhile, talks are ongoing to bring together Afghanistan’s warring factions, though little progress has been made so far.