24.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

African champions Al-Ahly to face Qatar’s Al Duhail in Club World Cup

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[FIFA]

Record nine-time African football champions Al Ahly of Egypt and the Qatari Al Duhail team will meet on February 4 at the Education City Stadium in Doha. 

Cairo giants Al Ahly and Qatar’s Al Duhail will go head to head at the opening FIFA Club World Cup game.

The first game between the two teams will be held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan – one of several brand new venues scheduled to host games for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The teams were paired in a draw held at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

The winners will play against European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-final next month at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – the fourth World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium to be inaugurated.

Read also: FIFA Club World Cup tickets on presale

Bayern Munich claimed five trophies in 2020: Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and German Super Cup.

Next month will determine whether the European champions will add another trophy to their profile, or will return home empty handed.

Oceania representatives Auckland City withdrew from the game due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, giving Al Duhail the bye through the first round.

The final will be played at Education City on February 11.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocations since GCC reconciliation: reports

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Despite the announced restoration of diplomatic ties, tensions between Bahrain and Qatar have continued due to several questionable moves by Manama. Qatari families attempting to...
Read more
News

Turkish defense giant Aselsan launches Qatar branch

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The opening of the branch helps support the Turkish company's increasing activities in the Gulf state. Turkish defense giant Aselsan opened a branch in Qatar,...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar, Egypt agree to restore full diplomatic relations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha and Cairo will now resume full diplomatic relations after a three year suspension.  Qatar and Egypt signed two memoranda agreeing to resume full diplomatic...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

A Doha News Special! On set with Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie...

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making.  Award-winning English film director, producer and...

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

New On The Scene

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Culture

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Top Stories

Pre-COVID air travel level unlikely before 2024: Qatar Airways CEO

Travel

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.