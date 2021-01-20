African champions Al-Ahly to face Qatar’s Al Duhail in Club World Cup

Record nine-time African football champions Al Ahly of Egypt and the Qatari Al Duhail team will meet on February 4 at the Education City Stadium in Doha.
The first game between the two teams will be held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan – one of several brand new venues scheduled to host games for the World Cup Qatar 2022.
The teams were paired in a draw held at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.
The winners will play against European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-final next month at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – the fourth World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium to be inaugurated.
Bayern Munich claimed five trophies in 2020: Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and German Super Cup.
Next month will determine whether the European champions will add another trophy to their profile, or will return home empty handed.
Oceania representatives Auckland City withdrew from the game due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, giving Al Duhail the bye through the first round.
The final will be played at Education City on February 11.
