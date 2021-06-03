African journalists organisation slams ‘despicable’ UAE campaign against Qatar 2022

The federation previously denounced attempts by several states to lure its members into calling for a boycott of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Delegates at the Federation of African Journalists [FAJ], a Pan-African organisation, denounced attempts believed to be perpetrated by the UAE to manipulate journalists in Africa to participate in a campaign against Qatar’s ability to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The signatories of a statement slammed the UAE’s suspicious movements and attempts to rally African journalists against the World Cup in Qatar by trying to manipulating members of the press into inaccurately covering the events in the Gulf state.

“[We] note with dismay recent attempts by external elements from the United Arab Emirates who deliberately tried to manipulate journalists’ organisations in Africa to issue public statements or campaign against 2022 FIFA World Cup,” read the first part of a joint statement released by the FAJ during an international conference in the Ghanaian capital.

The International Federation of Journalists, the All-African Trade Union Federation, a representative from the International Federation of Football [FIFA] and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo were also in attendance.

The statement went on to address concerns over the use of African journalists and press institutions “to settle scores in political disputes”, forcing members of the FAJ to go beyond their “primary interests, scope and mandate”.

It also highlighted the challenges journalists in Africa have faced in providing proper coverage of global events, including the World Cup.

“[The federation rejects] with contempt these despicable attempts to use and manipulate African journalists and their organisations as tools to challenge the organisation of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” added the statement.

The FAJ reiterated its support to the International Trade Unions Confederation’s [ITUC] positions in workers’ rights and the progress achieved in Qatar, and expressed their commitment to ensure African journalists provide accurate coverage of the global sporting event.

Furthermore, the federation called on the Confederation of African Football [CAF] and African national teams to be aware of the reported manipulative attempts.

“[The federation calls] upon CAF and FIFA to investigate and penalise the people and forces behind this unprecedented interference in global soccer events which has the potential to compromise African journalists reporting on the world’s biggest football event,” read the statement.

The FAJ also urged the formation of “a close working relationship with CAF to facilitate and advance the work and interests of African journalists”.

‘Lobbying attempts’

In April, the FAJ previously denounced attempts by “several states” to lure its members into calling for a boycott of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.