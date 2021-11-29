Africa’s leading health tech company acquires Qatar-based startup Meddy

The Qatar-based platform was acquired by leading African healthcare technology provider Helium Health.

Meddy Inc., a Qatar-based doctor booking platform, has announced that it has been acquired by Helium Health (Helium), a leading African healthcare technology provider based in Nigeria and San Francisco.

Meddy’s platform and management team complemented the health tech company’s business model, allowing the new, combined company to explore the Gulf’s healthcare market.

Helium has a massive presence in six African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Liberia, Kenya and Uganda. It has signed over 500 healthcare facilities, with more than 7,000 medical professionals providing care to more than 300,000 patients every month.

Meddy’s CEO Haris Aghadi and COO Abed Alkarim Khattab will now join Helium’s leadership team and play crucial roles to execute the company’s Gulf strategy and operations.

This comes as healthcare in the region is set to grow rapidly.

Investment in digital infrastructure is predicted to amount to 30% of healthcare investment in the region between 2023 to 2030.

“Joining Helium is a perfect next chapter for Meddy as it enhances our mission to help patients make informed health decisions,” said Aghadi.

“Our goal has always been to provide technology to all the stakeholders across the value chain and joining forces gets us there faster. There is a strong synergy between our products, teams and markets. Combining Meddy’s marketing solutions with Helium’s clinical solutions will add tremendous value to our customers and transform healthcare in the Middle East and Africa,” Aghadi added.

Meddy started as a university project at Carnegie Mellon University Qatar (CMUQ) and has since proven to be a major success story of Qatar’s startup and innovation ecosystem.

The company was then incubated at the Digital Incubation Center in Doha, and then later funded by Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP).

Meddy was also the first start-up in Qatar to be funded by Silicon Valley-based early-stage fund and accelerator 500 Startups. It became the first startup from the Gulf state to raise an institutional Series A round.

Meddy was named 2016 “Tech Startup of the Year” and 2018 “ICT Exporter of the Year” at the Qatar IT Business Awards. Its CEO was named in Forbes’ Middle East’s 2021 “30 Under 30” list.

As of November, Meddy has facilitated more than 200,000 doctor bookings, facilitating healthcare providers to generate approximately $130 million in billings.

The start-up works with over 150 top private healthcare providers in Qatar and the UAE.

Meddy has raised a total of $1.8m from QSTP, 500 Startups, 212, Kasamar Holdings and other angel investors.