30.3 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Opinion

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

By Mahjoob Zweiri

-

Top StoriesPoliticsOpinion
[Instagram/JoeBiden]

After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has succeeded Donald Trump to become the 46th elected president of the United States. While some big players in the Gulf region may now look forward to political benefit from Biden’s foreign policy promises, Qatar and Iran will likely emerge as the greatest beneficiaries.

During his presidency, Trump contributed greatly to the Gulf crisis and initially supported the blockading ‘Quartet’ Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt against Qatar. But several months later, this support was dramatically reduced.  

Under a Biden-run White House, the US is expected to take the matter a step further by encouraging these countries to end the blockade. 

The president-elect has publicly criticised Saudi Arabia on several other matters too, including its rampant human rights violations, and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. He has also slammed the kingdom’s role in the war in Yemen, although he is not likely to block congressional resolutions designed to end the US’s support of the conflict. 

Read more: What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

A dissatisfaction with the blockading countries during Biden’s upcoming era would indeed improve US-Qatar relations, which, admittedly, saw ups and downs under the Trump administration. 

Qatar has always maintained good relations with the US’s foreign affairs and defence bodies even under the blockade as they generally kept away from some of Trump’s more reckless decisions. 

The gas-rich Gulf state also holds investments amounting to $30 billion in the US, and aims to raise these to $45 billion.

However, Qatar has repeatedly made it clear that any initiative to resolve the Gulf crisis – should Biden choose to seek a solution – must “take into account that Qatar cannot accept the undermining of its sovereignty nor any guardianship or dictations.” 

De-escalating tensions with Iran

Trump’s legacy will remain heavily present in the Gulf because of the US-led initiative to normalise relations with Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Biden will not be able to reverse this pattern, so he is obliged to work with it along with the tensions it has caused between Iran and the ‘normalising’ Gulf states.

It is not expected that Biden will be very friendly with his allies in the Gulf, but he will definitely approach them differently. He is expected, like Obama, to take a softer strategy on some matters. More specifically, he is expected to take several measures towards Iran that would avoid damaging the Gulf’s security.

In general, Qatar and the entire Gulf region felt more threatened by escalating tensions between Iran and the US under Trump, considering the regional consequences of any direct confrontation between the two countries. 

“It should be more concerned with finding an effective way to manage the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its ramifications.”

With Biden, it is obvious that the administration wants to reverse Trump’s policies towards Iran and resume a more diplomatic track. In particular, Biden has promised to rejoin the historic Iran nuclear deal, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which Trump withdrew, and loosen pressures that have been severely damaging Iran’s economy. 

While the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, has stated that “it does not matter who wins a surprisingly tight US presidential election” and that his country has planned for “difficult conditions” in the future, he asserted after Biden won that “…an opportunity has come up for the next US administration to compensate for past mistakes.” 

That said, by the time Biden becomes more embroiled in the Gulf region’s politics, Iran will already have a new president with elections scheduled in Tehran for June 2021. 

With respect to the region overall, there will be no major reforms in the US’s longstanding approach to foreign affairs. Rather, Biden will focus more on redressing Trump’s inattentiveness to the Gulf. 

The Biden administration is likely to focus during its first several months in office on domestic politics. 

Most urgently, it should be more concerned with finding an effective way to manage the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its ramifications. Thus, it is not expected that major shifts on the foreign policy level will take place, perhaps, until September 2021. 

Dr. Mahjoob Zweiri is Director Gulf Studies Center, part of the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Doha News, its editorial board or staff.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar Armed Forces inks more than $800mn in contracts with Boeing, Raytheon

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar will receive 36 F-15QA jets as part of the deal. The US Pentagon awarded more than $800mn infrastructure and equipment contracts to Boeing and...
Read more
Politics

Pompeo to travel to Qatar as part of ‘Mideast peace push’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Pompeo is due to travel to Qatar to meet with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during his last Middle East tour as US...
Read more
News

Ooredoo back online after days-long connection disruption

Sana Hussain - 0
After hundreds of customers complained over connection disruptions, Ooredoo confirmed it had fully restored its services. Ooredoo took to twitter to announce it had fully...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...
Read more

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.