Ahli Bank eyes debt sale to raise $500 million

The Qatar-based bank is seeking to raise $500 million in a bonds sale as Gulf economies face the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qatar’s Ahli Bank is seeking to raise up to $500 million via an issuance of five-year senior bonds, according to an investor presentation.

British multinational universal bank Barclays and Qatar National Bank (QNB) Capital, QNB’s investment banking arm, will act as global coordinators for the issue.

Securities brokerage companies JPMorgan Securities and Mizuho Securities will join multinational banking and financial services Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners and will manage the debt securities issuances, according to the presentation.