Aid workers and volunteers receive training on how to operate in natural disasters

QRCS concludes week-long workshop training volunteers on disaster response and risk reduction.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a week-long disaster management training course as part of its annual social training program.

Conducted by 10 specialised trainers and six assistant trainers, the course’s goal was to equip young people with the knowledge needed in disaster preparedness, response, and risk reduction.

“Our annual strategy seeks to enhance the skills of volunteers, through a training program in disaster management, first aid, the International Humanitarian Law, and human development,” said Ahmed Al Khulaifi, Head of the Volunteers Section at QRCS.

During the course, the participants learned a number of disaster management topics based on international standards and concepts.

“This course is aimed at giving our new volunteers theoretical and field experiences, with a clear vision inspired by QRCS’s strategy of maximising the outcomes of volunteering,” said Al Khulaifi.

Some of the topics included disaster management, logistics, risk analysis, psychosocial support, field assessment and coordination, media in emergencies, restoring family links, water and sanitation, health in emergencies, nutrition and food security, and shelter and registration.

Throughout the week, volunteers attended theoretical lectures, practice, and took part in group learning. Volunteers left the course with knowledge on disaster management and a formal certificate of participation.

“Every year, no less than 100 trainees graduate. They are ready to be deployed on relief missions with our foreign offices,” said Al Khulaifi.

QRCS offers risk management training to mirror its established identity as an organisation that offers a lifeline to disaster-hit nations, such as Yemen, Sudan, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and many others.

The volunteer-based charitable organisation provides a wide range of relief and development services both locally and internationally. QRCS delivers much needed humanitarian aid to war-torn countries, areas affected by natural disasters and underprivileged communities around the world.

