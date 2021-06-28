40 C
Doha
Monday, June 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Air Force probes death of squadron commander at Qatar base

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

[Air Force file photo via Air Force Times]

Willis was the commander of the 210th Red Horse Squadron, New Mexico Air National Guard at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Lieutenant Colonel James Willis died in a non-combat incident at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the US Department of Defence announced on Sunday.

According to the statement, 55-year-old Willis of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died on Saturday while deployed in Qatar as a member of the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron.

This is part of Operation Inherent Resolve, which launched in 2014 to fight the rising threat of the Islamic State militant group in Iraq and Syria.

His death is currently being investigated, the statement added.

Read also: Qatar, US ink new bilateral military agreement

The deceased military official was the commander of the 210th Red Horse Squadron, New Mexico Air National Guard at Kirtland Air Force Base and was later deployed for missions in Southwest Asia on April 16th.

“The RED HORSE and engineer communities here are mourning the loss of one of our own,” said Colonel Clifford Theony, 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group commander.

“We have put every resource available to supporting James’ friends, family and the unit as a whole during this most difficult time. He was a valued member of our team, and will be deeply missed,” he added.

Located in Qatar, the Al Udeid Air Base is is the biggest American military outpost in the MENA region and hosts at least 10,000 US military members as well as over 100 aircrafts.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar condemns attack on military base in Somalia

Hala Abdallah - 0
Somalia's al-Shabaab group launched a violent attack targeting a military base, which resulted in the death of dozens of people. Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs...
Read more
Business

Qatar trade surplus sees a 211% surge in May

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
In May 2021, China secured the top spot of Qatar's imports countries, followed by the United States and Germany. Qatar’s foreign merchandise trade balance has...
Read more
News

Qatar, Russia partner up with military education agreement

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar and Russia previously signed a military technical cooperation agreement on air defenCe and military supplies in 2017. Qatar's Ministry of Defence signed an...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Ooredoo fined millions for ‘anti-competitive, misleading conduct’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The committee said the telecom giant's behaviour "misled customers" and averted them from benefiting from the best prices.  Qatar’s largest telecom provider, Ooredoo has been...

Qatar opens one of world’s largest vaccination centres

COVID-19

Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

News

Emirati dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq to be buried in Qatar

News

Qatar Customs make chilling discovery as 17kg of marijuana is found...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.