Ajyal’s ‘Outbreak’ art exposition pays tribute to frontline health workers

By Menatalla Ibrahim

EventsCulture
[Unsplash]

The art exhibition will feature inspiring works of art from 24 local talents.

The 8th edition of Ajyal Film Festival will present an art exhibition called “Outbreak” in Msheireb Downtown Doha, adding an artistic spark for all art lovers. 

“This year’s thought-provoking multimedia exhibition ‘Outbreak’ demonstrates the powerful rise of creativity and innovation out of adversity, challenging us to consider the many facets of how the current pandemic can affect – and sometimes inspire – our world view,” said Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, DFI CEO and festival director.

Featuring artwork from 24 local talents, the exhibition will showcase the world’s reality in a period of instability, in addition to paying tribute to Qatar’s frontline workers and modern-day heroes who have continued to play a crucial role in ensuring everyone’s safety amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Twenty four local artists skilfully mix themes and expressions to transform their unique trails of isolation and separation in a global pandemic outbreak into the driving force of a very different kind of outbreak – a uniting one of creative inspiration, hope and potential, reminding us of our innate ability to rise up and triumph over hardships to determine a brighter future,” she said.

Read also: Ajyal Film Festival returns in an ‘exceptional’ online edition

The exhibition will be open from November 19 to December 10 at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb. Building on its past successes, Ajyal’s ‘Outbreak’ this year is part of the festival’s initiative to expand audience access to innovative multidisciplinary creative programmes in hopes of inspiring the community. 

Visitors can enjoy the artwork Saturday to Thursday between 10am and 10pm, and Friday between 2pm and 10pm. All precautionary measures will be implemented to ensure everyone’s safety. 

The eighth edition of Ajyal, which will take place from November 18 to 23, will return “in a new hybrid format” that includes some in-drive film and show screenings, with most activities, including the Ajyal Competitions Awards, running online. 

Read also: How to buy tickets for this year’s ‘hybrid’ Ajyal Film Festival

This year’s festival will feature 80 films from 46 countries, including 22 features and 50 short films. This includes 31 films by Arab filmmakers and 30 female directors, said Al Remaihi in a press conference today.

Last year’s event was described as a success by many, with some 96 films from 39 countries showcased at the festival.

The first edition of Ajyal, Arabic for “generations”, was held in 2013 and continued to share international and local films, instilling the importance of the industry in the youth and putting Qatar on the world stage for cinema.

