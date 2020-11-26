25.1 C
Doha
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Al Ahli doctors perform life-changing surgery on ‘woman with huge uterus’

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Pixabay]

Al Ahli Hospital saves the life of a woman with a uterus that is over three times larger than normal.

Al-Ahli Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department team performed an extraordinary  surgery on a woman that had a uterus three times larger than the normal size. 

After examination, doctors realised the 25cm uterus was a result of sixty pieces of multiple fibroids.

“The lady came to our clinic with unusual pain and bleeding with huge abdominal mass. After examinations and tests, we found that she has a huge uterus measuring 25cm with multiple fibroids,” said consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr. Zahra Alamooti, according to The Peninsula. 

The surgery, which lasted for three hours, is considered life changing for the woman, especially given that the other option was hysterectomy. 

“She was advised by other centres to undergo hysterectomy as this is a huge mass but the patient desired to keep her uterus, considering her age and that she is unmarried. So I decided to do an open myomectomy,” Alamooti added.

A hysterectomy is an operation to remove the uterus. However, a myomectomy is a surgical procedure that removes fibroids and preserves the uterus.

Read also: Doctors perform rare tumour removal surgery on 10-year-old

“Surgery can be life changing for people whose fibroids interfere with their quality of life,” the doctor said.

The medical team performed the surgery for three and a half hours in which they removed the fibroids one by one. A total of 60 fibroids were removed, the largest of which was 9cm in size. 

Other steps were also followed to ensure the control of bleeding, Alamooti said. The 43-year-old woman was able to return to work and resume daily activities shortly after.

“A doctor can provide advice on which surgeries might be appropriate,” said Alamooti. In recent years, uterine fibroids have been shown not to require hysterectomies.

“We should try to keep women’s uterus as we can, except with any malignancy issues..[..] a person may also wish to consider seeking a second opinion before agreeing to surgery,” Dr Alamooti added.

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous (1% tends to be malignant), and they grow inside the uterus across different locations.

Though it is unclear why uterine fibroids develop, several factors may influence their formation, including hormones, family history, and late pregnancies. 

“Although fibroids can grow with different sizes, many people with fibroids are unaware that they have them. People with asymptomatic fibroids do not require surgery or other treatments,” said Dr. Alamooti.

“However, other people experience abdominal pain, pressure, bloating, frequent urination, and heavy or painful periods. These individuals may require surgery,” she said.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:59

The Round Up | 26 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Today’s top stories on The Round Up 🇹🇷 The Amir Sheikh Tamim visits Turkey 🛥️ Qatar’s coast guards stop two Bahraini boats 🇺🇳 Doha and UN launch...
Read more
Activities

Going camping this weekend? Here’s everything you need

Joannah N Zimbe - 0
When planning your camping trip, preparation is key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. With camping season in full swing, you would be...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.