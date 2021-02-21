21.2 C
Doha
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Al Ahli lifts Qatar Volleyball Cup trophy for the first time

By Sana Hussain

-

News
Source: Qatar Volleyball Association

For the first time in the team’s history, the Al Ahli Sports Club lifted the Qatar Volleyball Cup.

Al Ahli Sports Club was crowned the champion of the Qatar Volleyball Cup after beating Police Sports Club with three sets to one.  

This is the first time Al Ahli has won the tournament in its entire history.

Police SC took an early lead with a score of 25-22 in the first set, however, Al Ahli turned the game around in the next three sets, winning the second by 26-24, the third with a score of 25-20, and the fourth by 25-19.

After the match, the President of Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) and the West Asian Federation Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari, presented the Al Ahli team with the cup and gold medals.

The team also won QR 300,000, while the runner-up Police SC won silver medals and a prize of QR 200,000.

Last year, Al Arabi SC won the 2020/21 season of the Qatar Volleyball Cup, defeating Al Ahli with the game score of 3-1. 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up 21 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in #Qatar today: 🇮🇷🇶🇦🇺🇸 @UN, Iran talks begin amid Qatar mediation 💉Find out how you can get the COVID-19 jab 👨‍⚕️Health experts debunk common myths...
Read more
Health & Technology

Sidra Medicine launches women’s aesthetic clinic

Hala Abdallah - 0
Sidra Medicine appoints international experienced surgeons to operate in the newly-launched Women’s Aesthetic Surgery and Medicine clinic. Sidra Medicine announced on Saturday a recent upgrade...
Read more
News

QRCS aids more than 42,000 refugees in Bangladesh 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatar based charity has delivered food parcels to some 8,150 Rohingya families. Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced on Saturday its latest humanitarian project...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Vaccine Passport?: Where you can travel if you’ve been vaccinated

Hala Abdallah - 0
Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19? Here are some destinations that don't require you to quarantine! Qatar's health authorities on Thursday confirmed residents that have...

Pressure mounts on professor accused of racism

Top Stories

BREAKING: Professor Jocelyn Mitchell withdraws from research project

Top Stories

First Indian university to open in Qatar this year: ambassador

Business

‘Designated’ quarantine hotels list updated for these countries

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.