Al Ahli lifts Qatar Volleyball Cup trophy for the first time

For the first time in the team’s history, the Al Ahli Sports Club lifted the Qatar Volleyball Cup.
Al Ahli Sports Club was crowned the champion of the Qatar Volleyball Cup after beating Police Sports Club with three sets to one.
This is the first time Al Ahli has won the tournament in its entire history.
Police SC took an early lead with a score of 25-22 in the first set, however, Al Ahli turned the game around in the next three sets, winning the second by 26-24, the third with a score of 25-20, and the fourth by 25-19.
After the match, the President of Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) and the West Asian Federation Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari, presented the Al Ahli team with the cup and gold medals.
The team also won QR 300,000, while the runner-up Police SC won silver medals and a prize of QR 200,000.
Last year, Al Arabi SC won the 2020/21 season of the Qatar Volleyball Cup, defeating Al Ahli with the game score of 3-1.