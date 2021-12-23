24.6 C
Al Ahly crowned CAF Super Cup champions in Doha

By Doha News Team

-

[QFA]

Al Ahly took on Morocco’s Raja Casablanca at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Doha.

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly edged out a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Raja Casablanca of Morocco after a 1-1 draw at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

The Moroccans looked like they were taking the trophy after an early lead. Hamid Ahdad took a touch from a spinning deflection by Al Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim. But the Egyptians maintained pressure for the rest of the game with efforts coming from Hussein El Shahat and Afsha. 

Al Ahly looked to have run out of time – but a slick team move saw them level the game in the 90th minute. Afsha was denied from close range but the deflection was fired through by Taher Mohammed to see out a 1-1 draw. 

Both teams converted their first 11 kicks but Abdellah Madkour of Raja blasted his shot over the crossbar. 

The victory at Ahmad bin Ali stadium means Al Ahly will retain its cup for a record eighth time.  

“We did practise penalties and took the penalties the very same way we practised,” Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimaine told the BBC. “It was tough but we thought it was going to be like this. Raja played to delay the game but we are Al Ahly and we have the spirit.”

The Super Cup is played between the winners of CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup. 

Al Ahly qualified for the match after defeating South African Side Kaizer Chiefs 3-0, and Raja Casablanca earned a place after defeating Algerian side JS Kabilye.

The match on Wednesday evening marks the fourth time the cup final is played in Qatar. 

A CAF official has previously stated that hosting the game outside Africa was geared towards “broadening the appeal” of the competition. 

The tournament is also an opportunity to test preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will take place in December next year. 

Qatar is also set to host the Turkish Super Cup this January. 

