Monday, November 9, 2020
Al Arabi crowned winners of Qatar Handball League

By Sana Hussain

Al Arabi Sports Club's Handball team.

Al Arabi Sports Club won the 39th Qatar Handball League for the 2019/20 season. 

The team beat Al Wakrah 31-29 to win the title for the second time in the club’s history, having won their first title in 1983. 

The league resumed on September 10 after coming to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Al Duhail took the bronze medal, beating Al Ahli narrowly with a 25-24 win.

In the 2018/19 season, Al Wakrah beat Al Duhail to win the 38th Qatar Handball League

