Al Arabi crowned winners of Qatar Handball League

Al Arabi Sports Club won the 39th Qatar Handball League for the 2019/20 season.
The team beat Al Wakrah 31-29 to win the title for the second time in the club’s history, having won their first title in 1983.
The league resumed on September 10 after coming to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Al Duhail took the bronze medal, beating Al Ahli narrowly with a 25-24 win.
In the 2018/19 season, Al Wakrah beat Al Duhail to win the 38th Qatar Handball League
