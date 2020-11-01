Al Arabi crowned winners of Amir Volleyball Cup

Al Arabi defeated Police Sports Club to bag this season’s Amir Volleyball Cup.
Al Arabi team won the title for the 2019-2020 Amir Volleyball Cup on Saturday, after defeating the Police Sports Club 3-2.
The champions were crowned by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee, at the Qatar Volleyball Association’s Hall .
The game was attended by officials from the Olympic Committee; Sheikh Saud bin Ali Al Thani, First Vice President of the Committee; Jassim Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary General of the Committee; and officials from the Qatar Volleyball Federation headed by Ali bin Ghanem Al Kuwari.
According to the local volleyball association, it was a tough game with two teams who competed strongly for the cup.
While Al-Arabi succeeded in winning the first half by 25-17, Police SC stepped up its game in the second and third half, scoring 25-23 and 25-23. However, Al-Arabi managed to bounce back to win this season’s cup.
In the fourth game, Al-Arabi won 25-17 and managed to score additional points after a tie between the two teams at point 14.
With 22 previous victories, Al Arabi holds the record for the most Amir Volleyball Cup wins. Its last victory was in 2016.
Last year, 13 time winners Al Rayyan snatched the cup.
