Al Arabi FC scores big by putting a smile on the face of orphans

The sports club goes beyond its field by extending a helping hand to local humanitarian entities.

The Al Arabi Sports Club kit for this season will feature a new logo on its teams football kits: Dreama Orphan Care Centre, after the Doha based club signed a two signed a partnership deal with the charity.

Children from Dreama will be provided with a permanent card that gives them free access to attend all of Al Arabi Sports Club’s home matches. On Qatar’s Sports Day, the facilities of the Al Arabi Sports Club will be reserved for the children as well.

A total of 10% of sales proceeds of the club’s third kit will be given to Dreama, in addition to Al Arabi offering its stars and brand to help in awareness campaigns organised by the orphan care initiative.

The partnership will help children from the orphanage improve their sporting talents, said Maryam Al Misnad, Acting Executive Director of Dreama Orphan Care Center.

“We, in Al Arabi Sports Club, as a public sports institution, provide our services in the field of sports, in addition to other cultural, social, humanitarian and other fields. The club also provides several services that benefit society and the development of the environment, by providing programs and policies that contribute to preparing specialised cadres and activating the field of social responsibility,” said Ahmed Hussein Ajeel, Director General of Al Arabi Sports Club, and CEO of Al Arabi Football Club Company.

Dreama was established under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Misnad in 2002. Since its establishment, the care center became a local pioneer in taking care of orphans and integrating them into the community under the Qatar Social Work’s mission.