Al-Arabi lifts Qatar Volleyball Cup trophy

The volleyball champions proudly lifted the Qatar Volleyball Cup following their win.
Al-Arabi were crowned the champions of the Qatar Volleyball Cup after their win against Al Ahli on Wednesday.
The winning team fought head to head against Al Ahli in a final that ended with a 3-1 score. This is the 17th win for the Al-Arabi team and the third major title.
In addition to the Qatari Cup title, the team received a financial reward worth QAR 300,000 and were given gold medals.
Al-Ahli also received QAR 200,000 and silver medals.
