Al Arabi wins Qatar Handball Cup for first time

Al Arabi handball players and officials celebrated a major victory.

Al Arabi beat Al Duhail to secure the Qatar Cup Handball title on Monday, claiming the title for the first time in the club’s history.

The first half ended with Al Arabi in the lead with 14 goals against Duhail’s 9, however, things took a turn in the second half with the home team quickly catching up.

The unpredictable final ended after Al Arabi broke a 26-26 tie with at the Al Duhail Indoor Stadium.

The exciting game was described by officials as one of the strongest in recent years, with both teams playing at a distinguished level.

Al Arabi goalkeeper Daniel Saric showed off his talents in the penalty throw-off which saw his team outperform Duhail 4-2. Saric blocked one while the second hit the crossbar.

Al Arabi scored all its penalty attempts, with the decisive throw left to the fate of Ali Zain.

A ceremony to celebrate the win was held after the end of the match at Al-Duhail main hall, with all those present adhering to strict precautionary measures due to the novel coronavirus.

President of the Qatar Handball Association Ahmed Al-Shaabi handed Al-Arabi the gold medals as well as the championship cup, while Assistant Secretary of Handball Association Khalifa Tissar handed Al Duhail the silver medals.

“We congratulate the Board of Directors of Al-Arabi Club, the technical and administrative staff and the players on the occasion of winning the Qatar Cup for the first time in the history of the club,” Al-Shaab said.

“Al-Arabi presented a distinguished level in the tournament, whether in the semi-final against Al-Wakrah or in the final against Al-Duhail,” he added.

Al-Shaab also wished success to all the teams in the Amir Cup championship, due to be held at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi on Monday confirmed its head coach Heimer Hallgrimsson will not be renewing his contract with the club.

Ahead of kick off, both teams walked in donning Palestinian scarves to stand in solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

Video footage that emerged online showed members of both teams standing in solidarity with Palestinians while Fairuz’s Al Quds [Zahrat Al Madaen] song played in the background.