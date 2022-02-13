18 C
Al-Attiyah crowned winner of the Qatar International Rally for 16th time

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

The champion has bagged the title for the 16th time in his career.

Qatar’s pronounced champion Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah was crowned winner of the Qatar International Rally for the 16th time, adding another title to his stunning record.

With his latest victory, al-Attiyah achieved a significant milestone in his career, bagging a total of 80 wins in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) since 2003.

His co-driver, Mathieu Baumel, had his 28th win in the MERC and his fifth in Qatar.

The champion hit the front on the eighth of 12 gravel special stages driving his famous customary Autotek Volkswagen Polo GTI in his home country’s deserts, along with Mathieu Baumel, his co-driver.

Despite suffering a front puncture in stage nine, the champion pushed through and secured his win in the penultimate stage by a winning margin of 4min 38.4 seconds.

“It is a good feeling,” said Al Attiyah after winning his title.

“I am really happy to win Qatar Rally. This is my home and in front of my people. This was not an easy race. It was tricky. The pace that we did from yesterday to today, me and Kris and Mads, was very hard. This was a fantastic win. I was trying to keep one pace. It was amazing.”

Read more: Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins at the Dakar Rally

With Al Attiyah’s 80th win, his record is now equal to French legend Sebastien Loeb in the FIA World Rally Championship.

