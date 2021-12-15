Al Baida Group boosts Qatar-Saudi cooperation with new agreement

Founded in 1957, Alkhorayef Group represents reputable international producers and operates in more than 40 countries. The group is one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent companies specialising in industrial and agricultural equipment and is one of the top four global companies in irrigation systems, pumps, and electrical generators.

Meanwhile, Al Baida Group operates in various sectors, such as contracting, infrastructure, agriculture, and services.

An agreement between both companies means stronger Qatar-Saudi cooperation in the fields of industrial and agricultural equipment and in irrigation systems, which include Western irrigation systems.

As part of the deal, both firms will work on providing pumping solutions, including well-pumps, horizontal pumps, rivers, and aqueduct pump solutions. Iron tubes (polyethylene), generators, diesel engines, and electrical control panels will also be included.

Mohamed Elwan, Al Baida Group CEO, stated that the agreement comes during a period of an “increasing demand” for equipment produced by AlKhorayef in the Qatari market.