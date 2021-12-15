22.4 C
Al Baida Group boosts Qatar-Saudi cooperation with new agreement

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Business
Source: egis-group

The deal is with one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent companies specialising in industrial and agricultural equipment.

Qatar’s Al Baida Group has signed an exclusive business agreement deal with Saudi-based Alkhorayef Group to enhance cooperation shortly after the amir’s latest visit to the kingdom.
The deal was signed by Al Baida Group’s chairman, Engineer Ali Abdullatif al-Misnad, and his Saudi counterpart Sheikh Mohamed Abdulla Alkhorayef.

Founded in 1957, Alkhorayef Group represents reputable international producers and operates in more than 40 countries. The group is one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent companies specialising in industrial and agricultural equipment and is one of the top four global companies in irrigation systems, pumps, and electrical generators.

Meanwhile, Al Baida Group operates in various sectors, such as contracting, infrastructure, agriculture, and services.

An agreement between both companies means stronger Qatar-Saudi cooperation in the fields of industrial and agricultural equipment and in irrigation systems, which include Western irrigation systems.

China Suntien Green Energy pens 15-year deal with QatarEnergy

As part of the deal, both firms will work on providing pumping solutions, including well-pumps, horizontal pumps, rivers, and aqueduct pump solutions. Iron tubes (polyethylene), generators, diesel engines, and electrical control panels will also be included.

Mohamed Elwan, Al Baida Group CEO, stated that the agreement comes during a period of an “increasing demand” for equipment produced by AlKhorayef in the Qatari market.
Al-Misnad stated that the partnership was encouraged by the clear commercial rapprochement between Doha and Riyadh, especially following Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman’s visit to Qatar.
This indicates stronger relations between both nations in various sectors after years of diplomatic dispute.

Warming Ties

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Saudi Arabia for the 42nd Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] Summit on Tuesday.

The latest meeting is the first to take place between Gulf leaders following the GCC reconciliation and under what analysts have described as a “positive” climate.

During the 41st GCC Summit on 5 January this year, countries in the Gulf and Egypt signed the Al-Ula declaration, marking a new chapter in ties across various fields following a three-year crisis that split the region apart.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar and falsely accused it of supporting terrorism. Doha has vehemently denied those claims.

The previous GCC summit witnessed the restoration of ties between Qatar and the former blockading quartet.

Under the Al-Ula Declaration, members of the GCC and Egypt agreed to unite for regional peace and security and vowed to cooperate to tackle major issues including the Covid-19 health crisis.

